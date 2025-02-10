"They make people around them better"- Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known about LOVB Omaha teammates

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts about her teammates as she transitioned into her pro career. The American volleyball player joined the LOVB Omaha team after the conclusion of this year's NCAA Division 1 volleyball season.

Lexi Rodriguez got emotional as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team after their semi-final loss to Penn State after a thrilling five-set match. The 21-year-old reflected on her growth as a volleyball player over the years and thanked her fans for their incredible support.

Two days after her final game for the Huskers, she announced that she would be turning pro and signed with the LOVB Omaha Volleyball team. Rodriguez made her pro debut on January 25, 2025, and has been enjoying her time with the LOVB Omaha team. The American athlete opened up about her bond with her teammates and revealed how their encouraging nature has helped her improve in such a short time.

"There are incredible leaders - Jordan, Justine, and even just Jaali and her presence. Come on. But still, I think just all three of them. Like, hold down the fort and are so consistent and so just, they make you better, they make people around them better and so, no matter who's next to them, whose name gets called I think when you're out there with them," she said.

"How they carry themselves makes you believe in yourself and I mean they do it every single day and I think just that trust that they have out there is pretty special," she added.

Lexi Rodriguez on embarking on a new chapter in her career

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about embarking on a new chapter in her career in a press conference as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Huskers. The American volleyball player expressed that she was prepared to make a change after the NCAA season.

Undergoing rigorous training at Nebraska and competing in every game throughout the season has helped Rodriguez handle the stress and pressure of competing in high-intensity matches which she believes will help her adjust quickly to her new routine.

"I played every match at Nebraska, so definitely an adjustment but I think I'm kind of prepared. When I was coming into this, I might not play, I might play as a serving sub like I was pretty open to whatever it was going to look like and kind of just coming into this specific season, my rookie year after just playing a whole season, just ready to learn and embrace kind of this new game, new era of volleyball."

Rodriguez also expressed her elation and excitement to fulfil her childhood dream of competing as a pro athlete.

