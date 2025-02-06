"You become a role model for the next generation"- Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez gets emotional as she celebrates special day for women

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez got emotional as she reflected on her journey as an athlete and celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The American volleyball player penned a heartfelt message to young athletes and paid tribute to all the female athletes who put forward their best effort to push boundaries and went out of their comfort zone to bring about a positive change in women's sports over the years.

Rodriguez looked back on her journey from playing volleyball for the first time to eventually being able to compete as an NCAA athlete. The 21-year-old expressed how she began her journey by looking up to so many women as her role models and now after a successful NCAA career and transition to League One Volleyball, she has been able to inspire the next generation.

She took to Instagram to extend her wishes on the occasion of National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a series of stories and urged people to extend their support to women's sports in the future.

"And then somehow you blink and you become a role model for the next generation 🥹," Rodriguez wrote in one of her stories.

Lexi Rodriguez gets emtional as she looks back on her journey | [email protected]__

"Today's a reminder to celebrate women! Be grateful for the selfless women who came before you who gave everything to their sport to help move it forward. Women's athletics would not be in the places they are if it weren't for the hundreds and thousands of fearless women who broke boundaries and continued to push for more," she wrote.

"Happy #ngwsd to all the amazing women out there!! Let's keep showing the world why they should invest & support female athletes," she added.

Lexi Rodriguez celebrates National Girls and women in Sports Day | Instagram @lexi.rodriguez__

Lexi Rodriguez on her journey with the Nebraska Volleyball team

Lexi Rodriguez competes in the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team after the 2024/25 NCAA season. The 21-year-old revealed how it was a dream come true moment for her when she received the opportunity to compete for the Huskers as an NCAA athlete.

Furthermore, she shed light on how her teammates and the coaching staff's truly encouraging nature helped her to push the limits and improve at a rapid pace over the years.

"Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she said.

Moreover, Lexi Rodriguez thanked the Nebraska Volleyball fans for showing up in record numbers and supporting the team during tough times. The 21-year-old hoped to create a long-lasting impact and inspire the upcoming generations as she continued her pursuits of achieving greatness as a volleyball player.

