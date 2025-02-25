"Grateful to play alongside you"- Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt note for Harper Murray on her 20th birthday

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray received a heartfelt birthday wish from former team member Lexi Rodriguez on her 20th birthday. Rodriguez shared a series of pictures, penning her admiration for the junior Cornhusker.

Murray was born to Sarah and the late Vada Murray on February 24, 2005, in Arr Borr, Michigan. Rodriguez served as a libero for the Cornhuskers from 2021 to 2024. She shared a carousel of pictures, including on and off the court.

Rodriguez served as a senior for the Huskers in 2024 when Murray was a Sophomore. Sharing a picture from one of the clashes, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to my Harpy," adding a heart heart emoji.

She further shared a picture where they both are seen celebrating during a match.

"Grateful to play alongside you for two years and so proud of you on and off the court," wrote Omaha Supernovas' libero.

The former Husker then shared a rare picture of them delighting in a fun moment alongside a pool and wrote:

"Here's to 20," and added a cake and sparkle emoji. "@harpermurray i love you," she further chimed.

Lexi Rodriguez bags a spot in the semi-finalist list of the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez at Liberty First Credit Union Arena on January 24, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amid her appearance for the LOVB Omaha, Lexi Rodriguez clinched a place on the semi-finalist list for the AAU Sullivan Award 2025. The deserving candidate of the awards will be declared on April 15 at the New York Athletic Club.

The former Cornhuskers' volleyball player is vying with multiple elite athletes, including Olympic medalists and world champions. She is sharing the spot with elite track and field athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Mondo Duplantis, and Cole Hocker.

The prestigious list also features other Olympian gymnasts, like Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard. A few elite swimmers have made their spot alongside the volleyball players and the gymnasts, including legendary Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, and Gretchen Walsh. Wrestlers Aaron Brooks and Gable Steveson have also made their cut in the list.

After concluding her collegiate career with the Cornhuskers in December 2024, Rodriguez joined the LOVB Omaha Volleyball. She earned the AVCA Region Player of the Year award during the last season of her collegiate career and received All-Big Ten First Team four consecutive times in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

