Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reveals her routine before every game day

Lexi Rodriguez, the acclaimed ex-libero of the Nebraska volleyball team, recently shared the routine she follows before every single game. Notably, the athlete has begun her professional volleyball journey with LOVB Omaha.

During her collegiate years, Lexi Rodriguez became one of the best liberos and earned numerous accolades and honors. She was named AVCA All-America First Team in 2021, 2023, and 2024. She received AVCA All-Region Team honors four times. In a recent Instagram post by LOVB Omaha, the libero shared how she begins her routine before every game day.

Here's what she mentioned:

“Every single game day, I have to get a coffee and probably take at least 45 minutes to do my hair and makeup that's like my routine.”

Lexi Rodriguez became Nebraska's all-time digs leader, surpassing the record previously held by her teammate, two-time Olympic medalist Justine Wong-Orantes. Wong-Orantes concluded her collegiate career with 1,890, whereas Rodriguez was able to complete 1,897 digs, forever cementing her legacy in the history of the Nebraska Volleyball program. She was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In 2024, Rodriguez was the finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball and the AVCA National Player of the Year Award. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, 2023, and 2024. She was the fifth individual in Nebraska’s history to receive first-team all-conference four times.

Lexi Rodriguez reflects on her new chapter with LOVB Omaha and shared her rookie experience

Lexi Rodriguez at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez made her professional debut on February 9 against the LOVB Salt Lake at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The LOVB Omaha won the game in 3-2 sets. During her appearance in the “Omaha World-Herald” segment, the acclaimed libero shared her experience of being a rookie in the LOVB Omaha line-up. She shared:

“I mean practices going against all the professionals are definitely hard as well, but I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season, like just such a long, overwhelming year and so just having that where I kind of just get to be the young gal just floating around being the rookie, it's been it's been a lot of fun. So I'm having a good time.” She mentioned [1:44 onwards]

The prominent ex-libero of Nebraska volleyball expressed that playing alongside seasoned players is demanding but is a favorable respite for her, as she shouldered a higher responsibility during her last season with the Cornhuskers. Nebraska lost the NCAA Final Four semi-finals match to Penn State in a 3-2 set. Rodriguez was also named to the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team in 2022 and 2023.

