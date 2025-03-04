Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known as she shares highlights of her time with LOVB Omaha team amid 1st pro season

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shared glimpses of her fun moments with her LOVB Omaha teammates amid her debut season in the pro circuit. Rodriguez announced her decision to turn pro earlier this year after putting forth great performances for the Huskers in four NCAA seasons.

The 21-year-old volleyball player was an integral part of the Nebraska Volleyball team and played a pivotal role in helping the team dominate the NCAA Division 1 circuit. Rodriguez got emotional as she spoke about her bond with her teammates and coaches at a press conference after the Huskers lost to Penn State in a very close match in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships.

Rodriguez revealed how her teammates' encouraging and motivating nature made the Nebraska Volleyball team environment conducive for growth. She announced her decision to turn Pro almost a month after the conclusion of the NCAA season. Rodriguez joined the LOVB Omaha and made her pro debut on February 8, 2025.

She recently took to Instagram to share some highlights of her time with the team. Rodriguez shared a series of pictures, featuring teammates during training sessions, and on travel day, donning brand new-all white outfits.

"Always smiling with this team 🥹," she wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez on the impact of the Nebraska Volleyball team on her life

Lexi Rodriguez AND Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez spoke about the impact of the Nebraska Volleyball team on her life in her final post-match interview of the NCAA season. She revealed how her teammates and the coaching staff believed in her and helped build her self-confidence throughout her time with the team.

Moreover, she emphasized how the program was completely transformational for her and the 'best' thing that happened to her.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Furthermore, she thanked the Nebraska Volleyball fans who would always fill the stadium in large numbers to support and cheer the team, which eventually helped in boosting the team's morale as well as confidence during tough matches.

