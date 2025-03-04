  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger react to former Husker Lexi Rodriguez's fun times with LOVB Omaha teammates

Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger react to former Husker Lexi Rodriguez's fun times with LOVB Omaha teammates

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:02 GMT
Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty
Lexi Rodriguez looks on during the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger have reacted to Lexi Rodriguez's photo dump featuring her LOVB Omaha teammates. Rodriguez was a Cornhusker before turning pro with the Omaha team in League One Volleyball.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez, a 2024 Honda Sport Award for Volleyball and AVCA National Player of the Year finalist, concluded her Husker tenure as an all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. The standout libero became the third player in program history to become a four-time AVCA All-American. Her last stint with her college volleyball team was against Penn State in the NCAA semi-finals.

Though she bid farewell to the Cornhusker program without a National title, Lexi Rodriguez became one of the most loved players in Nebraska. She continues to garner love and praise from her former teammates. In a recent Instagram post, the Sterling-born posted pictures with her LOVB Omaha teammates, captioning it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"always smiling with this team"
Ad

Junior Andi Jackson gushed over the photo carousel, commenting:

"Aweeeee this is so cute!!!!"
Nebraska volleyball player Andi Jackson commented on Lexi Rodriguez&#039;s post; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_
Nebraska volleyball player Andi Jackson commented on Lexi Rodriguez's post; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Maisie Boesiger, a senior of the Huskers volleyball team, joined forces and said:

Ad
"Awwww cuteeee"
Maisie Boesiger commented on Rodriguez&#039;s photo dump; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_
Maisie Boesiger commented on Rodriguez's photo dump; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

The Omaha team came fresh off its defeat by the LOVB Atlanta in a double-header match on Sunday, March 2. The former squad will next take the court against Salt Lake at Liberty First Credit Union Arena on Friday, March 7.

Ad

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez emotionally made her feelings known about her Nebraska teammates and coaches after narrowly missing out on NCAA finals

Rodriguez playing at the Weekend With LOVB - Omaha - (Source: Getty)
Rodriguez playing at the Weekend With LOVB - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

In the past NCAA season, the Nebraska volleyball team reached the Final Four for the 12th time under John Cook's tutelage. But their semi-final feat ended in a tough loss against the eventual champions, Penn State Nittany Lions. The defeat meant that seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason would leave the program without a title.

Ad

In a post-match conference, Rodriguez broke down into tears while voicing gratitude to the Nebraska volleyball teammates and coaches.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Rodriguez made her pro debut against LOVB Madison on January 24, 2025, and helped her team win.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी