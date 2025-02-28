Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares glimpse of early morning outing with LOVB teammates

Former Nebraska Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez strolled off for an early morning outing with her LOVB teammates on Friday. The team is set to face Madison on Saturday after losing their last game against Houston.

Ad

Rodriguez joined Omaha following the end of her collegiate career earlier this year and made her professional debut on February 9 against Salt Lake. She registered three assists and one dig in the game, which Omaha won 3-2.

Omaha and Rodriguez are now set to take on Madison on Friday, February 28, and ahead of the game, the libero was spotted on an early morning outing near a seashore somewhere in Madison. The 21-year-old shared a clip of her outing with her Omaha teammates in an Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Good morning Madison."

Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram story

Rodriguez finished her collegiate career as one of the most successful players in Nebraska history, posting an all-time high of 1,897 digs. The four-time All-American led the Huskers to two NCAA Finals in 2021 and 2023 and was named the AVCA National Freshman of the Year for her contribution to Nebraska's first run.

Ad

The 21-year-old also earned two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Awards and finished as the 2024 AVCA National Player of the Year Finalist after posting 473 digs in her senior year.

"Changed my life" - Lexi Rodriguez on Nebraska Volleyball

Lexi Rodriguez during the Weekend With LOVB - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez joined Nebraska Huskers during the 2021 season, and after making herself the program's all-time digs leader over the four years, her heart was full of gratitude for the team. The 21-year-old was emotional during her farewell interview and credited the program for changing her life.

Ad

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me," Lexi Rodriguez said.

Rodrguez was a MaxPreps High School All-American in 2017 and 2018 and was ranked as the No. 1 libero of the 2020 class by PrepVolleyball.com. She has also played for the U18 and U21 U.S. National Teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback