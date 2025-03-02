Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson drops two-word reaction to former Husker Lexi Rodriguez's performance in Pro league for LOVB Omaha

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently received praise from junior Andi Jackson for her incredible performance in the Pro league for LOVB Omaha. Rodriguez joined the LOVB Omaha after a successful career at the Nebraska Cornhuskers and competing for the United States in the Women's NORCECA Final Six Volleyball Tournament last year.

During her collegiate career with the Huskers, she was named a four-time All-American, two-time Academic All-American, 2024 AVCA National Player of the Year Finalist, 2021 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, 2024 Big Ten Libero of the Year, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and a four-time All-Big Ten First Team member.

The LOVB Omha libero also led the Cornhuskers to two NCAA Championship Finals matches in 2021 and 2023. Rodriguez also achieved the feat of being Nebraska Volleyball's all-time leader in digs. Recently, LOVB shared a video of Rodriguez displaying her impressive skills in a match against LOVB Madison. Although LOVB Madison defeated LOVB Omaha 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 on Friday night, Rodriguez displayed incredible skills after she entered the court as a substitute.

Jackson penned her admiration for the LOVB Omaha libero's skills and wrote:

"YOU'RE AMAZING," wrote Jackson.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Andi Jackson opens up on her views about the NIL policy for student athletes

Andi Jackson of the Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

Andi Jackson recently expressed her excitement about NIL opportunities for college athletes, highlighting the financial assistance it provides to the student athletes and building network. Further, she conveyed her gratitude for her current partnership with Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

"I love NIL," Jackson said. " I think it's an amazing thing, especially for college athletes. I mean, that's who it's for, so it's been incredible. It gives so many opportunities and it has really helped me network and connect with different people and businesses that I'm super grateful for because, obviously, I want to be an entrepreneur so it gives me that opportunity to just talk to people and expand my own network and just opportunities that I would have never imagined."

Jackson added:

"Right now, I'm working with E15, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, and I really love them. They're very nice, and we're all just like friends. Obviously, we work together, and it's very business-y, but they've been so nice, and just having that opportunity is so incredible." (2:54 onwards)

Andi Jackson was honored with the AVCA All-Region Team consecutively in 2023 and 2024.

