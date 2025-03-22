Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops 2 word reaction to Maisie Boesiger's Hawaii vacation highlights

Lexi Rodriguez recently reacted to her ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers teammate, Maisie Boesiger's beach vacation in Hawaii. The former was associated with Nebraska volleyball for four years.

Rodriguez is currently competing in the LOVB Pro Season 2025 for her team, LOVB Omaha, and she was seen on the court on March 14, competing against LOVB Madison. The latter dominated the match and attained the victory with a score of 25-16, 25-17, 26-28, and 25-16. She and her team will next compete on March 22 against LOVB Austin.

On the other hand, Boesiger is amid the beach volleyball season, and her last match was against Santa Monica and Moorpark on March 21 at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex. Shortly after this, she shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her time in Hawaii while donning yellow swimwear. The post's caption read:

"My ideal day🤠🔆💛🌼"

This post caught the attention of Rodriguez, who gushed over her pictures and wrote:

"Missing you."

Rodriguez's comment on Instagram

A few days ahead of this post, Boesiger shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Rodriguez by sharing a bunch of pictures with her and penning a heartfelt note in the caption that read:

"Happy birthday to my best friend💖💖 little dump from the last 4 years… You are such a ray of light to everyone that you meet. Thank you for shaping me into who I am today. A friendship like this comes once in a lifetime and I am so proud to call you my bestie miss Lexi. Thank you for the endless laughs and smiles, year 22 will be the best one yet," Boesiger wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about shifting from Nebraska to LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez left the Nebraska volleyball team after competing in the semifinal of the 2024 NCAA season. Her team competed against Penn State, who picked up momentum from the third round of the match and qualified for the finals. Following this, she joined the LOVB Omaha for the 2025 season and then opened up about her feelings about the transition during an interview with Husker Online.

"Since leaving Nebraska and transitioning to be a professional player, it's been super crazy definitely a complete 180 uh it also feels like I've been here way longer than just a couple weeks um so that's pretty awesome, and a huge shout-out to just the coaching staff and the players for giving me a warm welcome," said Lexi Rodriguez. (0:02 onwards)

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her tenure with the Nebraska volleyball team with 538 kills, 1,897 digs, and 127 assists.

