Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and others react to Bergen Reilly attending her boyfriend Cale Jacobsen's basketball game

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly recently attended the College Basketball Crown tournament to watch her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, compete in the finals. Reilly's recent update about the visit garnered attention from her teammates, including Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and more.

Reilly traveled to Las Vegas to watch the finals, where the Nebraska basketball team ended the season with dominance. They defeated Central Florida (UCF) with a score of 77-66 on April 7, 2025, becoming the Crown's inaugural champions. They also received a $300,000 NIL payday.

Reilly shared glimpses of the special moments of this victory on her Instagram handle. She posed with her boyfriend, Jacobsen, who wore the crown. Reilly also shared moments of the team rejoicing the win. The volleyball player shared a picture of herself in the last slide holding the MVP golden basketball. The post's caption read:

"Quick trip🎲👑"

This post caught the attention of her Nebraska volleyball teammates, who gave wholesome reactions in the comment section. Shortly after Reilly shared the pictures, Murray was quick enough to react to her outfit as she commented:

"Give ur stylist a shoutout🙌🏼"

Harper Murray's comment on Instagram (@bergenreilly)

Gushing over all the pictures and the special moments, Boesiger also commented in the post.

"OMG how funnnn!!!" she wrote.

Maisie Boesiger's comment on Instagram (@bergenreilly)

Following her, Andi Jackson also left a comment that read:

"Cuteness!!!"

Andi Jackson's comment on Instagram (@bergenreilly)

Other Nebraska Volleyball players, including Laney Choboy and former Cornhuskers' player Merritt Beason, also reacted to the post.

When Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly penned a heartfelt note for seniors turning pro

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly wrote an adorable farewell message for her seniors, including Merritt Beason, Lexi Rodriguez, and others, who turned pro following the team's 2024 NCAA season. She penned this message shortly after her team couldn't qualify for the Championships' final, thanking them for the memories and reflecting on the bonds they made together.

On December 27, she wrote:

“Words cannot express how thankful I am for this group of women. I will cherish the memories made and the bonds created this year forever. To Lexi, Merritt, Kenna, Lindsay, and Leyla, you all have had such an impact on me, this program, and the sport of volleyball as a whole."

“You have turned this team into a family. Nebraska won’t be the same without you five, but I will forever be thankful that I got to share the court with you all," she added.

The Nebraska volleyball team recently concluded their 2025 beach season with a 22-match win streak on March 22.

