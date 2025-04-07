Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly drops 2-word message for boyfriend Cale Jacobsen after Husker's basketball wins major tournament

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly hailed her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen as he helped the Nebraska men's basketball team win in the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament. The team secured a 77-66 victory over the UFC Knights on Sunday.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly, who will soon start her junior season as a setter, came fresh off a successful beach volleyball season. She also vacationed in Hawaii with her teammates and often shared glimpses of her downtime.

Reilly's latest Instagram story featured her boyfriend and basketball guard, Cale Jacobsen, who helped the Nebraska men's basketball team to a 77-66 win against the UFC Knights at the College Basketball Crown Tournament. The men's team also bagged a whopping $300,000 for their feat.

As Jacobsen posed with the crown on his head, his girlfriend captioned:

"crown him!!! @calejacobsen"

Bergen Reilly appreciates her boyfriend Cale Jacobsen; Instagram - @bergenreilly

Meanwhile, Reilly and her team enjoyed a 22-win streak at the recently concluded beach volleyball season. She partnered with Teyara Siger and helped the team earn three consecutive wins on the final day against Santa Barbara, Moorpark, and The Master's 2.

Nebraska Volleyball's Reilly was also included in the Academic All-America First Team in 2024. Her Big Setter of the Year award for the second time in 2024 made her the first player in Big 10 history to achieve the feat in back-to-back freshman and sophomore seasons.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly celebrated Valentine's Day with boyfriend Cale Jacobsen

Reilly at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - (Source: Getty)

Bergen Reilly and her teammates were bidding to win the National title at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Despite making it to the Final Four, Nebraska Volleyball was defeated by the eventual champions, Penn State Nittany Lions, in the semi-finals, where Reilly tallied 55 assists and 15 digs.

Looking past the heartbreak, the volleyball setter spent quality time with friends and family and posted a picture with her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, on Valentine's Day.

Mirroring the Valentine's Day pictures from 2024, the couple posed for a cozy selfie in monochrome. Reilly captioned the post:

"same man, same pics, just a year later"

In October 2024, Reilly posted a photo of her and her boyfriend in matching outfits. The caption mentioned that the couple had completed a year of dating each other.

"a whole year of us'

Meanwhile, in the 2024-25 season, Jacobsen played in 13 games and his notable performance came in a game against North Florida, where he recorded three points with a career-high in minutes played, blocks, assists, and steals.

