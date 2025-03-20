Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly share adorable moments during beach volleyball season

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly have shared adorable moments during the ongoing beach volleyball season. The two were seen spending time together at the CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex in Northridge, California.

This comes after the program won two volleyball matches at the venue, first against The Masters and then against CSUN, both by a close margin of 3-2. The Nebraska Volleyball team is next facing Santa Monica, Hope International, and Ventura on Thursday at Ocean Park in Santa Monica.

Junior Andi Jackson recently shared glimpses of her fun moments with teammate Reilly on Instagram following their games held at the CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex amid the beach volleyball season. She captioned the post:

“I love @bergenreilly and beach season!"

Reilly reacted to this post by Jackson, commenting:

“I love Andi Jackson!!”

Screenshot of Bergen Reilly’s comment. Credits - Instagram/ @andijacksonn

It is worth noting that the Nebraska Volleyball team has returned from an outing in Hawaii, where they enjoyed a fun getaway by relaxing on the beach and showcasing stylish outfits.

Just before this getaway, they played the Hawaii Pacific and hammered them 5-0. The program is currently led by Dani Busboom Kelly, who is in her first season as head coach.

Andi Jackson reflects on Nebraska Volleyball’s strong culture with athletes staying despite John Cook’s departure

Andi Jackson at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Source: Getty

Although John Cook left the program after leading Nebraska Volleyball as head coach for 25 seasons, no player from the team announced a transfer to another college despite the coaching change. Following Cook’s departure, Andi Jackson was asked to reflect on the team culture during a press conference. She responded, saying (7:07 onwards):

“I think it obviously shows that we have a very strong team culture and it's something that our team really prides ourselves on is having a good team culture. I think it also just shows that we have that ultimate trust and that's something that we always talk about. It's something we work really really hard to achieve and like Harper [Murray] said, we can trust coach that he's going to leave us with the best fit possible and obviously Danny is that for us,” Jackson mentioned.

“So, we trust him, all 13 of us do and we know that she's going to take us to where we need to go and to win the Big 10 and win national championships,” Jackson added.

Cook also played an important role in Kelly becoming the current head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program. Meanwhile, at last year’s NCAA Championships, Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Husker, led Louisville to the finals as their head coach.

