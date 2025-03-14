Nebraska's Harper Murray and Andi Jackson make coach Dani Busboom Kelly do hilarious 1st tiktok video

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson shared frame with the new Nebraska volleyball coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, Murray, and Jackson will play as juniors in the 2025 season and Kelly will serve as the head coach after John Cook.

Harper Murray was one of the most integral players in Nebraska's strong finishes in the 2024 season. She recorded three aces, 20 kills, a career-high six blocks, and 15 digs in the match-up against the second-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 NCAA semi-finals. Despite her contribution, the Huskers faced defeat and were eliminated from the title bid.

The semifinals marked the last match for coach John Cook, who served in Nebraska for twenty-five seasons before handing over his position to ex-player Dani Busboom Kelly. As the latter will start her tenure in the 2025 season, she shared a frame with outside hitter Harper Murray and middle blocker Andi Jackson on TikTok, performing on the popular Heathers (Dang Dang Diggity) trend.

Murray posted the video on her TikTok handle with the caption:

"finally got dbk in a tik tok"

Jackson, who was a sport in the fun video, matching steps with Kelly and Murray, posted a career-high 19 kills in the NCAA semi-finals against Penn State. She played 34 matches in her sophomore season with the fourth-highest kills in school history.

Nebraska Player Harper Murray on Dani Busboom Kelly taking up John 0pCook's role

Murray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Harper Murray, who was named the 2024 NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of the Year, was affected by John Cook's decision to retire from the Nebraska program. However, she even expressed hope for the new coach Dani Busboom Kelly, noting how amazing it would be for a woman to take forward Cook's legacy.

"Just embracing it is probably the most important thing for us because we're so lucky to have Jaylen [Reyes] and Kelly [Dani Busboom] and everybody else on our staff. So I think just really embracing the change but also looking forward to it because it's awesome that Nebraska volleyball is going to be coached by women now,” [beginning 8:52]

She added:

"I don't think that that's something a lot of us really thought would happen for a while, just coach has been here for so long and he's a legend but now having a woman being able to take over his legacy is amazing.”

Busboom Kelly also played with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2003 to 2006. She coached the Louisville Cardinals women's volleyball team in 2017. In her first year, she anchored the team to the ACC Championships title.

