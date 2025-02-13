Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, & fellow Nebraska Volleyball players enjoy 'snow day' during off-season

Nebraska Cornhuskers players, including Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, enjoyed a snowy day before the NCAA season kicked off. The juniors came fresh off a successful season, sharing the Big Ten title with Penn State and making a Final Four appearance at the National Championships.

Murray, who played an instrumental role in helping the Nebraska women's volleyball team to the semi-finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships, ended her sophomore season with the AVCA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player and other honors. She also made the AVCA All-America Second and All-Big Ten First Team in 2024.

Now enjoying the off-season, Murray stepped out on the snow to spend an enjoyable outing with fellow Huskers Andi Jackson, Skyler Pierce, and Laney Choboy. The boomerang was shot in front of the Nebraska campus gate (via junior Andi Jackson's Instagram).

"Happy Snow Day," Jackson's story caption read.

Andi Jackson enjoyed a snowy day with Harper Murray; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

A couple of days ago, the girls, including Bergen Reilly, posed like the mid-action statues in front of the National Stadium, Lincoln, as posted by Murray on Instagram with the caption:

"TGIF"

Here's the picture:

Murray recently attended the Super Bowl weekend, watching the Philadelphia Eagles sweep over the Kansas City Chiefs. She shared a picture carousel, featuring Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, and her stint as a speaker at the Women's Sports Connect.

Reflecting on her trip, she wrote:

"what a week nola, take me back"

Murray ended her season with 294 digs and 411 kills while her teammate Andi Jackson concluded 2024 with 2.62 kills per set with a .439 hitting percentage in 24 matches, the fourth in school history and sixth in the nation.

Harper Murray once revealed how she reacted to head coach John Cook's retirement news

Harper Murray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

John Cook first expressed his wish to recruit Harper Murray when she was in eighth grade. The trainer-trainee duo bonded so much over the years that Murray handles Cook's TikTok account. When the former Nebraska head coach called his pupil for a meeting on an off-day, she was displeased but burst into tears on the news break, as shared in a press conference.

"Honestly, like I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," she shared (via Big Ten Network Instagram).

Although the Cornhuskers joined forces to bid an emotional goodbye to John Cook, they warmly welcomed new coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a Cornhusker in her NCAA days.

