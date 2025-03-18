Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger and others turn up the glamour in Hawaii

Several Nebraska Volleyball players such as Harper Murray, Keri Leimbaach, and Maisie Boesiger shared glimpses of their time in Honolulu, Hawaii. This comes just ahead of their beach volleyball contest against The Masters on Wednesday (March 19) at the CSUN Beach Volleyball complex.

During this outing, the players went about exploring the place and visiting the beach sides. Murray shared a glimpse of her look on her Instagram story which also featured Nebraska recruit, Keri Leimbach.

In the pictures, the Nebraska Volleyball junior can be seen in a sap green dress while Leimbach donned a long blue dress during this event.

Murray's story feat Leimbach - Source: via @harpermurrayy on Instagram

Murray's next story featured Andi Jackson in a pink dress and Bergen Reilly in an orange outfit.

Glimpses from the Nebraska Volleyball player's outing on Murray's story - Source: via @harpermurrayy on Instagram

Leimbach also shared a mirror selfie with several of the Nebraska players such as Laney Choboy and Maisie Boesiger in their glamourous long dresses.

Leimbach's story feat Choboy and Boesiger - Source: via @keri.leimbach on Instagram

Keri Leimbach is a freshman at the Nebraska Volleyball program who joined the team earlier this year along with others such as Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler. For the beach volleyball season, Leimbach is partnered with Flynn and they were in action at the exhibition match during Nebraska's 5-0 victory over Hawaii Pacific along with others such as Murray, Choboy, and Boesiger.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares her perspective about her future plans

Murray with her other Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared her thoughts regarding her future besides the sport. In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, Murray said that she would not be able to play Volleyball throughout her life but also added that she might get several other new opportunities other than this sport.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she is not hinged with thoughts about her future due to its uncertainness. She said (37:07 onwards):

"I don't know what I want to do when I am older, because you can't play volleyball forever and my mom and I talk about this sometimes that just I can't play volleyball forever but there are going to be new jobs, and new opportunities, once I'm 25. Like there might be a job that's not even created yet. So there's just always new opportunities and I think just not being afraid of the future is a good thing because you never know what's gonna happen."

During the conversation, Harper Murray also mentioned that she wants to look towards her future in a positive aspect.

