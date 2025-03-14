Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray enjoys eventful beach retreat with Maisie Boesiger and other teammates

Harper Murray recently enjoyed beach time at the Queen's Beach in Waikiki, O'ahu. The volleyball player from Nebraska Cornhuskers was also accompanied by teammates, including Maisie Boesiger.

Murray uploaded a cache of photographs on Instagram. The post was captioned as:

"beach day anyone??"

Murray had given a glimpse into the beach retreat a day ago with her Instagram story. The volleyball player clicked a photo of herself chilling out with Boisiger. She wrote:

"Day 1 w/@maisieboesiger."

Screengrab of Harper Murray's Instagram stories [Image Source: Harper Murray's Instagram]

Though disappointed by the outcome at the NCAA Championships 2024, Murray is hopeful of a better outing this year. In an interview with Hail Varsity last year, she talked about the importance of friendships and memories with her teammates, saying (via YouTube channel Hail Varsity):

"We have so much to be proud of and I keep saying this but the memories that we've made with each other and the relationships that we've built that's what we need to be proud of because at the end of the day volleyball is supposed to be fun and it's supposed to be about making memories."

Murray represented the Cornhuskers at the NCAA Championships last year, where the team made it to the semifinals once again. However, they narrowly lost to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions, who won the game 3-2.

Harper Murray talks about balancing her academics with her volleyball career

Harper Murray in action at the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Harper Murray represents the Nebraska Cornhuskers in collegiate volleyball. The 20-year-old is currently in her third year at the University of Nebraska and was also included in the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Reel.

The outside hitter recently opened up on the challenge of balancing her academics with her career and how she gets disappointed when something does not go as planned. In her conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Murray said (via YouTube channel):

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me." [12:41 onwards]

Harper Murray will hope to end the championship drought for the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the NCAA Championships commence in December 2025.

