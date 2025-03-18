Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger enjoys dreamy beach sunset with Bergen Reilly and other teammates

Maisie Boesiger shared a sneak peek of her beach vacation with her Nebraska Huskers teammate, Bergen Reilly, and others. The players are currently in the 2025 beach volleyball season.

Boesiger last competed against Hawaii Pacific on March 14, and she and her team dominated the opponent gracefully, 5-0. This clash was held at Hunakai Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she squared off against the opposing team along with Taylor Landair and earned the victory with scores of 21-6 and 21-16.

Her teammates, including Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Olivia Mauch, Reilly, Sigler, and more, also competed in the match and defeated the players of the Hawaii Pacific. The Nebraska Cornhuskers solidified their place in the sport, as this was the team's 12th consecutive win in the beach volleyball season.

A few days after this showdown, Boesiger shared a glimpse of enjoying her time at the beach with her friends on her Instagram handle. In the very first picture, she posed with Reilly while donning a cute blue and white-colored dress, and the latter rocked a stunning lavender-colored outfit. In the next one, she posed with another teammate, Skyler Pierce, who also rocked a cute beach outfit.

In other photos, Boesiger posed in front of the sunset and shared more pictures posing with her volleyball teammates. The post's caption read:

"Dinner & sunset combo."

Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA season

The Nebraska volleyball team ended their 2024 NCAA season with disappointment as they were bested by Penn State in the semi-finals of the tournament. Following this, Maisie Boesiger opened up about the conclusion by sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram.

She penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude toward the Nebraska team for giving her the best friends and helping her with the opportunities. Along with this, she also mentioned Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason turning pro, stating that the 2025 season won't be the same without them.

"Nebraska Volleyball, Thank you for giving me my best friends, unforgettable memories, amazing experiences, and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. This group of girls is one that I will cherish forever, and these girls made everyday a joy to come into the gym and get better. Next year will look so different without the seniors, I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to be in the gym with you all the last few years. What an incredible year number 3," wrote Maisie Boesiger.

Maisie Boesiger will next be seen on the court for the Nebraska volleyball team on March 19 against CSUN at the CSUN beach volleyball complex.

