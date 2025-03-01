Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shows off Coach's special gesture for Lexi Rodriguez during Beach Volleyball game

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shared a beachside moment, showing support for the LOVB Omaha team and its star player, Lexi Rodriguez. In the video, Nebraska Beach Volleyball's coach, Jaylen Reyes, was seen wearing a white t-shirt with 'Rodriguez' and the number '1' printed on the back.

Ad

Rodriguez ended her four-year career with the Nebraska Huskers in December 2024. She played for the team from 2021 to 2024 before moving on to join LOVB Omaha. She became the third Husker to earn AVCA All-American honors four times and was the fifth player in school history to be named first-team all-conference in all four seasons. She also secured her third Big Ten Libero of the Year title and earned first-team AVCA All-American, All-Big Ten First Team, and AVCA All-Region team honors for the fourth straight year. During her time at Nebraska Volleyball, Boesiger and Rodriguez shared a special bond.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the love for the Omaha team and support for Rodriguez, Boesiger shared an Instagram story of Rodriguez's former coach wearing her name and jersey number, along with a caption:

"Reppin @lexi.rodriguez_ and @lovbomaha at the beach today."

Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @maisieboesiger

Maisie Boesiger has earned several academic and athletic honors throughout her career. She was recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2023 and received the honor for beach volleyball in 2023 and 2024. She also secured Academic All-Big Ten recognition in both 2023 and 2024, including beach volleyball. Her academic excellence placed her on the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll for multiple semesters covering Fall 2022, 2023, and 2023, including Spring 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger reflected on her dream team

Nebraska Cornhuskers at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In November 2024, Maisie Boesiger shared her love for beach volleyball, highlighting the excitement of playing multiple roles like passing, setting, and hitting. She also reflected on the honor of wearing a Nebraska Volleyball uniform, calling it a childhood dream.

Ad

Boesiger was asked the question:

"Was Nebraska the automatic choice for you during recruiting?"

Reflecting on the dream, Boesiger answered:

Nebraska was always my dream, from when I was a little girl. So I think that it was a hard decision, just because for a while there I didn't know if I wanted to go somewhere else, but I think that, as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think that Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it's definitely something that I would never pass up."

Ad

Maisie Boesiger is a senior at Nebraska Volleyball team for her 2025 NCAA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback