  Maisie Boesiger drops a two-word reaction as she turns into a senior at Nebraska Volleyball for the upcoming NCAA season

Maisie Boesiger drops a two-word reaction as she turns into a senior at Nebraska Volleyball for the upcoming NCAA season

By Nancy Singh
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:08 GMT
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Maisie Boesiger #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers enters the court prior to the 2023 Division I Women
Nebraska volleyball player, Maisie Boesiger- source: Getty

Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about turning senior at the Nebraska Cornhuskers for her 2025 NCAA volleyball season. The latter has been with the team since 2022.

Boesiger is a significant part of the Cornhuskers team, having delivered some impressive performances. She concluded her 2024 NCAA season after competing in the semi-final match against Penn State, where they dominated the initial two rounds; however, their opponent took the lead moving forward. The latter won the match and advanced to the finals with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Following this heartbreaking loss, Boesiger and the team are gearing up for the 2025 national championships, where she will play as a senior. The 21-year-old reacted to her turning senior by sharing Husker Volleyball’s post on her Instagram story, which announced the team’s first serve.

Reacting to it, Boesiger added a two-word caption that read:

“Senior year!!”
Boesiger&rsquo;s Instagram story
Boesiger’s Instagram story

A few days before this, the former Nebraska player, Lexi Rodriguez, made her feelings known about Boesiger. On Instagram, she shared a bunch of pictures in an all-black outfit and a white Nebraska t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

The post’s caption read:

“Always have my girl❣️”

Maisie Boesiger opened up about her thoughts on being a part of the Nebraska Huskers

Maisie Boesiger joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers after completing her education at Norris High School in Nebraska and has been with the program for two years. She sat for a conversation with the 1890 Nebraska, where she was asked about being a part of the Cornhuskers.

Opening up about it, Boesiger said that she had always dreamt of playing for this team and wanted to wear the Nebraska uniform.

“It’s been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl who plays volleyball growing up here dreams of, and it’s just been honestly better than I could ever have imagined getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home. It’s something that’s really special, and I definitely don’t take it lightly," said Maisie Boesiger.
Boesiger said that being recruited in Nebraska was special for her and added:

“Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there I didn’t know if I wanted to go somewhere else. But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it’s definitely something that I would never pass up."

Apart from the volleyball shenanigans, Maisie Boesiger is dating Nolan Schwarting and usually shares adorable updates with him.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
