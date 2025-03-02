Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of fun moments with teammate amid beach volleyball season

Nebraska Huskers player Maisie Boesiger recently shared glimpses from her beach volleyball session. This comes just a couple of days after her side clinched victories against Wayne State and McKendree.

Ad

Boesiger teamed up with Taylor Landfair during the matches to play the exhibition contests. The pair won their match up against Laney Kathol and Anna Borner of Wayne State by a margin of 24-22, 21-17. They also won their conest in the McKendree match, where they defeated Amber Williams and Alison Ridens (17-21, 21-17, 15-8). Nebraska Cornhuskers won both these matches by a margin of 5-0.

Following these matches, Boesiger took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses with her beach volleyball partner, Landfair. In the pictures, Boesiger and Landfair can be seen donning jerseys no. 2 and 7, respectively. She further remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"Vibes for beach szn #4"

Ad

Maisie Boesiger has been part of the beach volleyball program in her three previous seasons. She teamed up with Kayla Coffey and Andi Jackson in her freshman and sophomore years and went 2-1 and 12-5 respectively.

Maisie Boesiger expressed her feelings following the conclusion of her third season in the program

Boesiger before the semifinal match against Texas Longhorns during the 2023 NCAA Division Championships semifinals (Image via: Getty)

Maisie Boesiger penned a heartfelt note following the conclusion of her junior year at the University of Nebraska. Besides her volleyball exploits, Boesiger is pursuing a degree in advertising and public relations from the institution.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Boesiger expressed gratitude to the Nebraska Volleyball program for providing her with her best friends and also the opportunities. She also mentioned with regardings to the departing seniors, such as Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez, and said that the program will be different with them in the 2025 season. She wrote:

"Nebraska Volleyball, Thank you for giving me my best friends, unforgettable memories, amazing experiences, and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. This group of girls is one that I will cherish forever, and these girls made everyday a joy to come into the gym and get better. Next year will look so different without the seniors, I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to be in the gym with you all the last few years. What an incredible year number 3."

Ad

In her three years at the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, Maisie Boesiger has played 90 sets for the side. She has contributed to 36 digs and 6 assists during this stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback