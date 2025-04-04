Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray pens a heartfelt note for high school friend Katie Boney with adorable pictures on her birthday 

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently shared an adorable wish for her high school friend, Katie Boney. She penned heartfelt notes for her friend, showcasing their cute bond.

Ad

Murray, who is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NCAA volleyball championships, shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram story, wishing her friend, Boney, who is a Catamount Volleyball sophomore, a very happy birthday. In the first slide, she uploaded a picture of them posing on a beach and penned a note that read:

"Happy bday to my bestie for life!!! @katieboneyyy"

Harper Murray's Instagram story

In the second picture, they posed by holding hands, and making her feelings known for her friend, Murray wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I love and miss you so much!!!!"

Harper Murray's Instagram story

The Nebraska player went on to share another adorable picture of them in the next story.

Ad

Harper Murray's Instagram story

Murray and her team recently wrapped up their 2025 beach volleyball season on March 22, 2025. On the last day of the competition, they squared off against Santa Barbara at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex and earned the victory with a score of 5-0.

Ad

All the Nebraska volleyball players, including Murray, Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, and others, shared glimpses of the quality time they spent together while the volleyball season was underway. They shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram of them enjoying each other on the beach.

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray wrote a heartwarming note for her teammates

Nebraska Cornhuskers' player, Harper murray - Source: Getty

Harper Murray and her Nebraska volleyball teammates concluded their 2024 NCAA Championships after the semi-final round. The team competed against the Penn State Nittany Lions and fell short of advancing to the finals despite leading in the first two rounds. The opponent team took the lead in the last three rounds of the match and qualified for the finals with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Ad

Shortly after this loss, Murray made her feelings known about the journey she shared with her team. Opening up about the bond she shared with them and exuding pride in their performance, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram that read:

"I have never been more proud. This group of girls helped me find a smile that I thought was gone forever and I am so damn proud. Being surrounded by people who refuse to give up on you and stay by your side is the biggest gift of all time," Nebraska Volleyball's Murray wrote.

Ad

She added:

"I love this team with all of my heart and am forever grateful for every memory we have together. Volleyball isn't about wins, losses, kills, stats...its about finding the positive and being proud of the growth we have made as people and to enjoy what we did together. gbr forever see u next year."

The Nebraska volleyball players are currently preparing for the 2025 NCAA season, scheduled to start on April 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback