Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason turns up the glamour in satin top and black jeans

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason turned up the glamour with her outfit in the recent Instagram post. The 21-year-old opposite hitter just started her professional career with Atlanta Vibe earlier this year and actively displays her personal and professional life on social media platforms.

Ad

The Nebraska alum has recently taken up a head coach job at a high school. Beason ended her college career with Nebraska volleyball in 2024. She has played an influential role in the team for two seasons. Beason was the co-captain alongside Lexi Rodriguez, with the latter starting her pro career with LOVB Omaha.

In her recent Instagram post, Beason took a mirror selfie rocking a silver-colored top and black jeans. The former Nebraska volleyball player shared the post with a one-word caption to which her former teammate Harper Ray had the same reaction. In the post, Beason wrote:

Ad

Trending

'gtg'

Ad

Harper Murray, a Huskers player and the ex-teammate of Beason, also reacted to the post with a one-word comment:

“gtgggg”

Merritt Beason recently kicked off her professional career with the Atlanta side. During a training camp press conference with Atlanta Vibe, Beason talked about her transition from Nebraska volleyball to Atlanta. In a YouTube video posted by Atlanta Vibe on their YouTube channel earlier in 2025, she said:

“Volleyball is a huge thing in Nebraska and we both got the opportunity to experience that. So just having the opportunity to play here in the states and continue that growth is so exciting to be part of.”

Ad

Nebraska volleyball announces a new time for the spring match

Women's Nebraska Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

On Friday, the Huskers announced a new time slot for their spring volleyball match against Kansas. The Huskers will be facing off Jayhawks and the match has been moved ahead to 7:00 p.m. on April 26. Earlier, it was supposed to air at 6:30 p.m. The match will be taking place at the famous Bob Devaney Sports Center, and the Big Ten Network will broadcast it.

Ad

The Nebraska spring volleyball game will be part of the Husker Games. A football event at the Memorial Stadium and a soccer game with Wyoming at Hibner Stadium will also be part of the Husker Games. From the feature tour of the New Osbourne Legacy Complex to the food truck festival, a lot of different athletic events will also be taking place. The doors to the Devaney Center will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 26.

The Athletic Department at Nebraska volleyball also revealed that only a few hundred volleyball tickets are available for sale. Tickets for students are priced at $10, for the standing room it is $20, for C level it is $30, while $45 for A and B level and the courtside VIP seats are available for $65. Tickets can be purchased on the official ticketing site of the Huskers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More