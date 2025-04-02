Andi Jackson, Merritt Beason and other ex-Nebraska volleyball teammates react to Lexi Rodriguez’s March highlights

Former Nebraska volleyball icon Lexi Rodriguez has successfully transitioned to professional volleyball with LOVB Omaha. In her recent Instagram post, she shared glimpses of March's highlights, which attracted responses from Merritt Beason, Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, Sarah Franklin, Laura Dijkema, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Lauren Stivrins.

The former Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez joined LOVB Omaha, which is a professional women's indoor volleyball team situated in Omaha, Nebraska. She started her journey with Omaha in January 2025 and her team recently clinched a victory in a five-set match against LOVB Austin at Strahan Arena.

In her recent Instagram post, Rodriguez shared pictures of last month's journey with her teammates. She mentioned:

“best month of the year with the best people💚🪩🕺”

Several volleyball personalities reacted to her post, including her Nebraska teammates. Former Nebraska outside hitter and Atlanta Vibe player Merrit Beason shared:

“👏👏👏”

Nebraska volleyball team's middle blocker, Andi Jackson, added:

“Too cute”

Senior libero of Nebraska Cornhuskers, Maisie Boesiger, reacted sans words:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lauren Stivrins, who is a notable professional volleyball player with LOVB Omaha, wrote,

“i just luv me some big lex”

The two-time Olympic medalist, Justine Wong-Orantes, also added,

“I’ll leave you the seam” *takes seam* (sorry Lex 😅)”

The outside hitter of LOVB Madison, Sarah Franklin, expressed,

“❤️❤️❤️”

Laura Dijkema, an iconic Dutch volleyball player, a member of the Netherlands women's national team, and a current player with LOVB Omaha, also shared her thoughts, adding:

“🐥”

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram post | Credits: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her decorated collegiate career with Nebraska as a career leader in digs and was named to the AVCA All-America First Team three times.

Lexi Rodriguez's farewell thoughts on representing the Nebraska volleyball program

Lexi Rodriguez at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez left the Nebraska volleyball program as one of its top athletes. She was a four-time All-American and became the third athlete in the history of Nebraska to receive All-American honors four times.

Through her farewell message to Nebraska, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude and honor in representing the iconic Nebraska volleyball program. As per Nebraska volleyball's Instagram post, Rodriguez mentioned in her farewell message:

“To all my teammates, coaches, staff, and all of husker nation, thank you for giving me so much love & support, you guys truly made this place feel like home! It has been a privilege to put on the Nebraska jersey these past 4 years and represent such a historical program.”

Rodriguez was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times. She was also named to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team four times each during her collegiate career.

