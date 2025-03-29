Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction as LOVB Omaha marks crucial victory

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was delighted in her team's victory against LOVB Austin in San Marcos at Strahan Arena. She started playing in League One Volleyball after a semi-final exit from the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Rodriguez started her LOVB campaign with the Omaha team on January 24, 2025, squaring off against Madison and clinching victory 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23. After winning the first match of her pro career, the 22-year-old expressed that she "couldn’t think of a better start to 2025 than with @lovboma," in an Instagram post.

Besides showing her prowess on the volleyball court, Rodriguez often shares fun times with her Omaha teammates off the court and even poses in glamorous walk-ins and events. She shared a post on her Instagram story to celebrate her team's victory against Austin as LOVB debuted in San Marcos at Strahan Arena.

"Love this team," she captioned.

Rodriguez delights in her pro team; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Omaha made a comeback in the League One Volleyball after losing to Houston 3-1 in the last match-up.

On March 26, 2025, the former Nebraska Volleyball libero shared pictures of her new chestnut-colored tresses on Instagram. The caption read:

"It was time for a fresh look 💖🎀💋 @smithandcomb”

The 22-year-old was named in the Academic All-America First Team in 2023 and 2024. She also received the honor of the Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times.

Lexi Rodriguez expressed that she would always be a Nebraska Volleyball Husker in her heart

Nebraska Volleyball's Rodriguez playing at the Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez was one of the successful liberos in the Nebraska program, capping her career with a record 1,897 digs. She was the third player in the Nebraska program to receive four AVCA All-American.

The 22-year-old last played in the Final Four against Penn State at the NCAA Championships. As it was time for her to leave, she penned a heartfelt message for her college program, thanking it for shaping her career and fulfilling the dreams of a young girl.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program. Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself."

She added:

"....A little girl is now a young woman who has grown in many ways that she can explain. She is starting her next chapter now. But she is lucky enough to say that she will always be a husker. So thank you. As always, Go Big Red!"

Lexi Rodriguez often spends time with her Husker buddies and constantly supports them in their little accomplishments. She became the Big Ten Libero of the Year in her senior season.

