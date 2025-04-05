Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts Paige Bueckers' stance on dealing with criticism and opinions

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacted to UConn player Paige Bueckers' mindset of handling pressure during game days. Allick will soon start the 2025 season as a senior middle blocker.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick came fresh off a victorious beach volleyball season, where she and her teammates maintained a 22-win match streak. On the final day, they posted wins against Santa Barbara, Moorpark, and The Master's. The Cornhuskers only succumbed to their rivals thrice in the initial matches but finished with school records.

Rebekah Allick has been spending her downtime with her teammates and family. Before the 2025 Volleyball season kicked in, she shifted her focus to basketball, extending support to UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers.

As the latter talked about dealing with criticisms and pressure as a top-level Big East athlete, Nebraska Volleyball's Allick shared the video on her story with three fire emojis.

Rebekah Allick reacts to UConn's Paige Bueckers' speech; Instagram - @rebekahallick_

In the video, the 2019 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year expressed how she has learnt to focus on the right voices and not be impacted by the five people who dislike her.

"A learning process learning to care less about the opinions of others and trying to please everyone for every 500 people that love you there's going to be five that hate you. So, it's just focusing on the people that are important and obviously there's a saying like you don't take criticism from people you wouldn't take advice from so just making sure you're listening to the right voices deleting social media is a great word of advice as well so just not paying attention to it."

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick and her family recently headed to the PBR arena to watch some bulls and riders in action.

When Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick revealed the reason behind choosing business management as her major subject in college

Allick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Rebekah Allick once shared her reasoning behind choosing to study business management in college. After the NIL (Name, Image, Likeliness) update for the NCAA athletes, they can earn from sponsorship deals, endorsements, and other marketing opportunities. Some athletes have already done it big in terms of business and continue to do so while balancing their sporting careers.

Allick also expressed her wish to establish her own business in the future, which is why she chose to major in business management.

"I chose business management over the other majors because it allows me to dabble in everything. I appreciate the chance to experience all the different elements like economics, finance, etc. and see the players that are part of a team running a business.

The Nebraska Volleyball player also shared that she was inspired by the Head Cheer Coach, Monica Aldama, from the Netflix show Cheer.

