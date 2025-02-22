Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick drops 3-word reaction as beach volleyball season kicks in

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Rebekah Allick shared her reaction as beach volleyball season kicked off on Friday, February 20. Allick would be teaming up with second-year student Olivia Mauch.

Allick had competed twice for Nebraska in the beach volleyball event with teammate and former Huskers libero Lexi Rodriguez in 2022 and 2023. She finished with a record of 12-8 and 14-6 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

She had to sit out of the beach volleyball season last year, courtesy of an injury. As she returns to the 2024 season, the Hail Varsity's Instagram handle shared a post announcing the beach pairs from Nebraska and the program's commencement date.

Rebekah Allick reacted to the post and dropped a three-word comment. She wrote:

"Let’s get beachy !!🏖️"

Screenshot of Allick 's comment (Image via: Hail Varsity Instagram)

Allick's other teammates such as Harper Murray, Andy Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy will participate in the beach volleyball event.

Rebekah Allick shares her take on Nebraska's coaching transition from John Cook to Dani Busboom Kelly

Rebekah Allick during the 2024 NCAA Championships semifinal match against Penn State Nittany Lions (Image via: Getty Images)

Rebekah Allick recently shared her take on the coaching transition from John Cook to Dani Busboom Kelly. Kelly is a former Husker and has also been the assistant coach of the program under Cook and was the go-to man after Cook bid goodbye to the program.

In an interview, Allick shared that she is interested in the changes Dani Busboom Kelly will bring to the table and also termed this transition the "passing of the torch". She said (via Hail Varsity, 8:31 onwards):

"Change is hard but I thought it was kind of interesting that she mentioned that she might change the practice plan and I thought that was crazy but I'm exicited, it'll be fun but I mean it's just like the passing of torch."

"I think everyone in this room and honestlu Husker Nation fully understands the type of shoes that she has to fill. I'm excite and it's just kind of hard to put into words. This is my senior year, so I have been having and I'm really excited to do it with you guys," she added about her senior year in 2025.

Rebekah Allick has racked up impressive years in her three years in the program so far. The middle blocker has 572 kills and 115 digs in the 314 sets she has played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

