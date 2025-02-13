"I thought that was crazy"- Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick makes feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly's vision to change practice plan 

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick expressed her thoughts on former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as the head coach of the team for the upcoming season. The American volleyball player exuded excitement for the transition and weighed in on the possible change in the team's practice plan.

Busboom Kelly was named the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after coach John Cook announced his retirement following the conclusion of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Volleyball season. She received great support from Nebraska Volleyball players, who expressed their desire to work as a team under her leadership and target to win the Championship trophy in the upcoming season.

Rebekah Allick spoke about the team's morale after the announcement of Busboom Kelly's appointment and revealed whether it had a bigger impact on the team's motivation for the upcoming season.

"Oh absolutely. It's kind of hard to say that one extra thing is already going to ignite that fire again like change is hard. I thought that it was kind of interesting that she mentioned that she might change the practice plan. I thought that was crazy. But, I'm excited, it'll be fun," she said.

"But yeah, I mean it's just like passing of the torch. I think everyone in this room and Husker Nation knows that type of shoes that she has to fill and I'm just, I don't know, I'm excited. It's kind of hard to put it into words. To be honest, the seniors are still in my heart from last year, and as of right now this is my senior year, so I've been having a fire and I'm excited to do it with you guys," she added.

Rebekah Allick expresses her thoughts on John Cook's retirement from Nebraska Volleyball

Coach John Cook at the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Rebekah Allick got emotional as she expressed her thoughts about coach John Cook's retirement from Nebraska Volleyball. The 21-year-old expressed how her desire to win a NCAA Championship will always remain unfulfilled.

Allick revealed how Cook's impact on the Nebraska Volleyball team will always be remembered and cherished.

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns," she said.

Rebekah Allick also thanked Cook for allowing her to compete on such a big stage alongside some of the best players in the league.

