Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick makes feelings known as LOVB launches new program to honor athletes

Nebraska volleyball's Rebekah Allick praised the new LOVB Icons program, which promises to honor the players who are making differences on and off the volleyball court. The athletes will be chosen by fellow players, fans, and coaches, and voting will run through April 1, 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick, a senior middle blocker, is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. She played in 35 matches in her junior season and recorded the team-best 1.43 blocks per set, the third-highest among the Big Ten players. Having sat out of the 2024 beach volleyball season due to injury, the 21-year-old made a victorious comeback in 2025.

She teamed up with Olivia Mauch and brought down the Ottawa team 5-0 early in March. Allick and Mauch's partnership shone through as Nebraska Volleyball concluded the season with wins over Santa Barbara, Moore Park, and the Master's. The college program recorded 22 straights win in the beach season despite having a wobbly start.

Shortly after, Allick turned her attention to the newest LOVB Icons launch by League One Volleyball. The initiative will acclaim 14 players who take the sport to new highs. 50% fan votes and 25% votes each from players and coaches will help select the honorees.

Rebekah Allick posted the news on her Instagram story and urged fans to cast their votes.

"Make sure to VOTE for your favorite icon before April 1st!!!! So excited to watch these women hash it out in the finals"

Rebekah Allick makes feelings known about LOVB Icons Program; Instagram - @rebekahallick_

Allick was the AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP and AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Middle Blocker in 2024.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick wished to win a National title with coach John Cook

Allick at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - (Source: Getty)

Coach John Cook has left a lasting impression on the Nebraska Volleyball players. He served for 25 seasons before announcing his retirement after the 2024 National Championships, where the Cornhuskers received a semifinal exit. Rebekah Allick joined her fellow players in the press conference, talking about how Cook helped people from all walks of life to enjoy volleyball.

She also noted how devastated she felt for not having won a National title under his tutelage.

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns.."

She added:

"We're playing in local high schools....I mean he is not even from here and he wears boots, and belts and is a full-on cowboy now and so that meant a lot to me to come here and see that and it sucks that I don't get to win one with him."

For her exploits, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024.

