Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick makes feelings known after 'Stand With Women Act' gets approved

Rebekah Allick recently discussed the enforcement of the legislative bill LB89 in Nebraska. The athlete is currently participating in the 2025 beach volleyball season.

Ad

The LB89 is a legislative bill and a necessary step to protect women and girls in Nebraska when female athletes get displaced from the podiums at several competitions. It clearly defines biological sex as binary, normalizing its treatment in public spaces, especially in schools and athletic associations, with the main aim of ensuring safety and equal opportunities for female athletes.

The Nebraska legislature passed the bill on January 10, 2025, and Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick recently lauded the move. She thanked the senators for enforcing the LB89 and protecting women's privacy.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you to all the senators of Nebraska that helped in getting LB89 pushed to the floor in hopes of it getting passed. LB89 is about protecting women's spaces, privacy, and sports!! ❤️‍🔥," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Allick's Instagram story- (@rebekahallick_)

On Friday, March 21, Allick competed against Santa Monica and Moorpark at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex and was paired with her teammate, Olivia Mauch. Nebraska won both matches with a dominant 5-0 score.

Ad

Rebekah Allick opened up about Dani Busboom Kelly's vision to change the practice plan

Busboom Kelly is the new head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team after John Cook retired after the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA season. Rebekah Allick, in a conversation with Hail Varsity, opened up about Kelly's appointment and how it impacted the team's motivation for the season.

Ad

"Oh absolutely. It's kind of hard to say that one extra thing is already going to ignite that fire again like change is hard. I thought that it was kind of interesting that she mentioned that she might change the practice plan. I thought that was crazy. But, I'm excited, it'll be fun," Rebekah Allick said.

Ad

"But yeah, I mean it's just like passing of the torch. I think everyone in this room and Husker Nation knows that type of shoes that she has to fill and I'm just, I don't know, I'm excited. It's kind of hard to put it into words. To be honest, the seniors are still in my heart from last year, and as of right now this is my senior year, so I've been having a fire and I'm excited to do it with you guys," she added.

Rebekah Allick will next be seen competing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers against Santa Barbara at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex on Saturday, March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback