Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick shares a strong message after getting inspired from late high school football player Dametrius Walker

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently shared a strong message after acknowledging the inspirational story of the late high school football player, Dametrius Walker. The Michigan athlete died due to osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Walker was a high school football player from Muskegon, Michigan, who dreamt of playing for the University of Michigan. However, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in late 2020 when he was just 16 years old after he felt pain in his knee.

The athlete went through chemotherapy and also a full knee replacement. Eventually, his left leg was amputated. However, despite this positive spirit, he succumbed to the disease in December 2022. A video of him was recently shared on social media, where he said (via ClickOnDetroit):

“I fear dying, man. I don’t want to die, especially not young. I know we all have to go some day, but I’ve got too much to live for right now. I just turned 18. I still have a lot of life ahead of me, man. I try my best every day to get up and stay strong for the family, for my son, for my brother.”

This caught the attention of Nebraska Volleyball's Allick, who reshared this video on her Instagram story. Drawing inspiration, she shared a strong message that read:

"Never take anything for granted," Allick wrote.

Rebekah Allick's Instagram story

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about John Cook's retirement

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently made her feelings known about the team's former head coach John Cook's retirement. She showcased her emotions at a press conference and said she wanted to win one season with him. She said she will always respect everything he did. Calling him a 'legend,' Allick said:

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns."

She also weighed in on Cook's behavior toward all the Nebraska volleyball members.

"We're playing in local high schools. It's really easy to be from a small town and be forgotten about and the fact that we bring one of the most publicized college programs to these small towns so that these little girls, kids, and farmers can have a front-row seat to watch a volleyball game and that means a lot to me," she added.

The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen competing against Chaminade on March 13 at the Hunakai Park in Hawaii.

