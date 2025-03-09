Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick makes her stance clear about rumors regarding her transfer from the Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick recently gained limelight for her alleged transfer. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to make her stance clear

Allick uploaded a hilarious video on her Instagram story to refute the rumors. She captioned the video as,

"The volleyball world lives for the dramaaaa"

Screengrab of Rebekah Allick's Instagram story [Image Source : Rebekah Allick's Instagram]

In the video, Allick wore a sweatshirt from the Nebraska Huskers given to her as a gift by her father, who also represented the college. She mentioned,

"Okay, Context. My dad's from Texas, I was born in Texas. I'm not transferring. This is the only hat that matches these pants. This was the gift from my father. Go Big Red!"

Rebekah Allick joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers a year after her former teammate Lexi Rodriguez did. She was a part of the Huskers when the Nebraska Volleyball team stormed into the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

However, they were eventually defeated in a close battle by the Penn State Nittany Lions team, who went on to win the NCAA Championships after a long hiatus of 10 years, with their last title coming in 2014. Rebekah Allick will be hoping to end the drought in the 2025 season.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick expresses her thoughts on John Cook's retirement

Rebekah Allick expresses her thoughts on Nebraska Volleyball's coach John Cook's retirement [Image Source : Rebekah Allick's Instagram]

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick previously expressed her heartfelt emotions on John Cook's retirement. The former coach had retired after serving the Huskers for more than a decade.

In a conference after the decision, Allick mentioned,

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns."

Allick also added that Cook always cared for each member of the team, irrespective of the region they hailed from. In her words,

"We're playing in local high schools. It's really easy to be from a small town and be forgotten about and the fact that we bring one of the most publicized college programs to these small towns so that these little girls, kids, and farmers can have a front-row seat to watch a volleyball game and that means a lot to me."

In 2024, Rebekah Allick climbed to the 6th position in terms of the number of career blocks in the rally scoring, with her total reaching a staggering 415.

