Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shows off new nail design after homecoming appearance

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason has shared pictures of her new nails amidst her first year with Atlanta Vibe. This comes just a couple of days after her side's victory against the Omaha Supernovas on Saturday (April 19) during her Nebraska homecoming.

The Atlanta Vibe won the clash convincingly 3-0, to continue their winning momentum. Beason didn't get much time on the court against the Supernovas, having played just one set and contributed with two kills and a point.

Beason shared a picture featuring her nails on her Instagram stories. In the post, her nail design can be spotted in several colours, seemingly white, blue and red. The former Nebraska Volleyball captain further remarked:

"stacks of the day"'

Glimpses of Beason's new nail designs (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason came into the last match on the back of a staggering performance against the San Diego Mojo on April 8. She scored 16 kills and inflicted six digs in the four sets she played as her team won 3-2. So far in this 2025 PVF season, Beason has performed impressively in the offensive line with 188 kills.

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and Kayla Banwarth respond to the encouragement they received from fans during their last fixture

Merritt Beason (in white) (Image via: Getty)

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and her pro team's head coach, Kayla Banwarth expressed their emotions about the admiration and cheers they received during the Omaha Supernovas clash.

In a press conference before the match, Beason said it is a special feeling for her to come back to Nebraska after spending two years of her collegiate career in the place. She also made a special mention of the cheers from the fans and said (via Hurrdat Sports, 00:03 onwards):

"It's always special being back and we both got a pretty warm welcome, so it just goes to show how much Nebraska loves their athletes and continue to support them weherever they go."

Banwarth shared the experience of getting the crowd support and cheers, despite having last played for the Huskers more than a decade ago. She said:

"My senior season was 15 years ago but for people to remember that, even some of the younger girls to understand that is just a testament to the history and tradition of Nebraska Volleyball."

Kayla Banwarth, a former Nebraska Volleyball libero, has also participated in major tournaments across the globe during her playing years.

