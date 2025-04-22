  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shows off new nail design after homecoming appearance

Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shows off new nail design after homecoming appearance

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:44 GMT
San Diego Mojo v Atlanta Vibe - Source: Getty
Merritt Beason (Image via: Getty)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason has shared pictures of her new nails amidst her first year with Atlanta Vibe. This comes just a couple of days after her side's victory against the Omaha Supernovas on Saturday (April 19) during her Nebraska homecoming.

Ad

The Atlanta Vibe won the clash convincingly 3-0, to continue their winning momentum. Beason didn't get much time on the court against the Supernovas, having played just one set and contributed with two kills and a point.

Beason shared a picture featuring her nails on her Instagram stories. In the post, her nail design can be spotted in several colours, seemingly white, blue and red. The former Nebraska Volleyball captain further remarked:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"stacks of the day"'
Glimpses of Beason&#039;s new nail designs (Image via: Beason&#039;s Instagram)
Glimpses of Beason's new nail designs (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason came into the last match on the back of a staggering performance against the San Diego Mojo on April 8. She scored 16 kills and inflicted six digs in the four sets she played as her team won 3-2. So far in this 2025 PVF season, Beason has performed impressively in the offensive line with 188 kills.

Ad

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and Kayla Banwarth respond to the encouragement they received from fans during their last fixture

Merritt Beason (in white) (Image via: Getty)
Merritt Beason (in white) (Image via: Getty)

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and her pro team's head coach, Kayla Banwarth expressed their emotions about the admiration and cheers they received during the Omaha Supernovas clash.

Ad

In a press conference before the match, Beason said it is a special feeling for her to come back to Nebraska after spending two years of her collegiate career in the place. She also made a special mention of the cheers from the fans and said (via Hurrdat Sports, 00:03 onwards):

"It's always special being back and we both got a pretty warm welcome, so it just goes to show how much Nebraska loves their athletes and continue to support them weherever they go."
Ad

Banwarth shared the experience of getting the crowd support and cheers, despite having last played for the Huskers more than a decade ago. She said:

"My senior season was 15 years ago but for people to remember that, even some of the younger girls to understand that is just a testament to the history and tradition of Nebraska Volleyball."
youtube-cover

Kayla Banwarth, a former Nebraska Volleyball libero, has also participated in major tournaments across the globe during her playing years.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications