WATCH: Ex Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason, Ally Batenhorst & Lindsay Krause share heartwarming reunion at Pro Volleyball game

The former Nebraska volleyball players, including Merritt Beason, Ally Batenhorst, and Lindsay Krause, had a heartwarming reunion in the recent volleyball showdown between the Omaha Supernovas and the Atlanta Vibe. This match was held on April 19, 2025.

The Supernovas and the Vibes faced off against each other at the CHI Health Center on a Saturday evening in a pro volleyball game. The Vibe bested the No. 1 Supernovas, marking the former's eleventh win in a row, and with this, they also tied with the Omaha for the most wins in the 2025 season.

Amid this terrific showdown, a heartwarming moment occurred when the former Nebraska volleyball players reunited. Beason, who plays for the Vibes, and Batenhorst and Krause, who play for the Supernovas, reunited in their match against each other. Hail Varsity shared a video on X, which showcased the wholesome moment of them adorably hugging each other. The tweet's caption read:

"Former Huskers Merritt Beason, Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and USC Trojan Mia Tuaniga were all reunited tonight for the Supernovas vs. Vibe."

All the players left Nebraska volleyball and turned pro after competing in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Championships. They competed against Penn State, who took the lead from the third round and won the match with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason made her feelings known about transitioning to the Atlanta Vibe

The former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason turned pro after the 2024 NCAA season, and her first game for the Vibes was against the Supernovas. In the post-match interview, she made her feelings known about transitioning to the new team, stating that it was very easy for her to adjust in the new team as the coaching staff and teammates made her feel familiar.

"Yeah, it was a quick one for sure. I've said before having Kayla [Banwarth, head coach] really made the transition really easy. Just a lot of things are very similar to how things are structured and a few drills are the same too. So, it was pretty easy for me to go in."

She added:

"It was familiar for me and that was really nice and then the girls and the staff and everyone just welcomed all of us rookies with open arms and I think that's what really made it an easy transition. Just everyone kind of held our hand and walked us through what we needed to do that first week. Like, I said just welcomed us with open arms and I think that's really what made the transition really easy.”'

Ex-Nebraska volleyball player, Merritt Beason will next be seen playing for her team on April 26 at the Grand Rapids Rise for Family and Unity Night.

