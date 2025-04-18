Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason elated by Atlanta Vibs coach's Easter surprise

The Nebraska Volleyball alumnus Merritt Beason had a sweet surprise waiting for her and her teammates at the Atlanta Vibe training centre. Coach Chip Smith made sure that the team felt special around the festivities of Easter.

Beason started her pro-volleyball career with Atlanta Vibe at the beginning of 2025. In her last season with Nebraska Volleyball, she registered a blazing 339 kills and 150 digs with 30 service aces in 122 sets.

In her time with Nebraska Volleyball, Beason had a total of 894 kills and 398 digs with 63 service aces in over 243 sets. In her senior year, she started 36 matches with 2.78 kills per set, with 30 service aces and 2.33 hitting percentage. She also posted 22 kills against Purdue, 19 against Maryland and 16 against Michigan.

On her Instagram story, Beason shared a reel uploaded by the Atlanta Vibe's account. Upon entering the team room, the team was surprised by Coach Chip with Easter decorations and treats. Beason had a heartwarming reaction to the surprise. In the story, she wrote:

"everyone needs a chip in their life."

Meritt Beason is not just playing pro-volleyball with Atlanta Vibe, she was also selected as the head coach for Volleyball at Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Alabama.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Meritt Beason shares her experience on her pro-volleyball debut

Sharing the glimpses from her first pro volleyball all-star match, Meritt Beason was grateful and excited to be part of it. In an Instagram post, she shared her feelings about the debut and wrote:

"First EVER pro vb all-star match!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

"What??!!! So grateful for the opportunity to be apart of the 1st pro volleyball all-star match. Yet another stepping stone for women’s volleyball 😼 @realprovb "

Merritt Beason made the Academic All-American second team in 2024. She added one more feather to her accolades, winning the Honda Sports Award for Volleyball finalist in 2023. Making the AVCA All-America First Team in 2023, she also won the AVCA Region Player of the Year.

Beason was also named the Most Valuable Player at the NCAA Lincoln Regional in 2023. In her Junior year, she received the AVCA All-America First Team honors and became the second athlete from Nebraska Volleyball to win the AVCA North Region Player of the Year.

As a senior at the Huskers, Beason received her AVCA All-Region Honor for the third consecutive year and was named to the All-Big Ten First team in her second year.

