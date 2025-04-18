Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, April 16. In a social media update, Beason shared the highlights from her day out with Atlanta Vibe teammates Marlie Monserez and Whitney Bower.

Ad

Atlant Vibe has been on a 10-game winning streak, beating the Orlando Valkyries 27-25, 25-23, and 25-14 in its last game.

In a recent Instagram post, Merritt Beason shared highlights of her birthday bash with her friends. Celebrating her 22nd birthday, she captioned the post:

"22!!!!!"

Ad

Trending

The talented opposite hitter and former Huskers star will be leading the team roster of Atlanta Vibe, who will be keen to maintain its winning streak when they face the Omaha Supernovas at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, April 19.

"I didn’t grow up watching volleyball": Merrit Beason

Merrit Beason was the No.1 pick in the second season of the pro-volleyball draft. In a conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Beason opened up about the place she grew up in and how volleyball was not part of her life growing up. Coming from Alabama, she had no idea how popular Nebraska Volleyball was.

Ad

"Volleyball wasn’t a big thing. I didn’t even know you could play volleyball at a young age. I didn’t grow up watching it," she said.

In an Instagram post shared by Merritt Beason, she revealed her feelings about her debut in the pro-volleyball all-star team, writing:

"First EVER pro vb all-star match!!! What??!!! So grateful for the opportunity to be apart of the 1st pro volleyball all-star match. Yet another stepping stone for women’s volleyball @realprovb."

Ad

Ad

Merritt Beason made the AVCA All-American team in 2023 and was awarded the AVCA Region Player of the Year in 2023. She made the All-Big Ten first team in 2023 and 2024.

Beason, who had 22 kills and four service Aces with nine digs for her last season with the Nebraska Volleyball, had gone pro with Atlanta Vibe at the beginning of the 2025 season. She has recorded a kill percentage of 33.8% with 186 kills, 15 aces, and 138 digs in 65 sets this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More