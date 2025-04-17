Merritt Beason gets heartfelt birthday wishes from ex-Nebraska volleyball teammates Bergen Reilly, Maisie Boesiger & others

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason was wished on her birthday by her ex-teammates, including Bergen Reilly, Maisie Boesiger, and Skyler Pierce. Beason joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023, and earned multiple accomplishments to her name. She currently plays for the Atlanta Vibe, and began her pro career after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft.

Beason made the AVCA All-America First Team in 2023, and was also named AVCA Region Player of the Year in the same season. She also earned multiple Big Ten Player of the Week awards during her collegiate career. Beason began her professional career in 2025, and has earned 186 kills for the Vibe so far.

Beason celebrated her 22nd birthday, with many of her former teammates wishing her on Instagram. Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly shared a picture of her and Beason hugging, writing:

"Happy birthday bestie!! love and appreciate you more than you know. slumbie soon??"

Still taken from Reilly's Instagram (Source: @bergenreilly/Instagram)

Maisie Boesiger who plays as a libero for the Huskers, wrote:

"Happy birthday Merb! Miss you so much beautiful girl 🤍🤍"

Still taken from Boesiger's Instagram (Source: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Skyler Pierce, who is currently a redshirt freshman at Nebraska, also sent Beason a message:

"happy birthday to the best person. I am so thankful for you. Keep doing amazing things. I love you! ❤️"

Still taken from Pierce's Instagram (Source: @skypierce21/Instagram)

Beason was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row in 2024 for the Nebraska Volleyball team.

Merritt Beason's emotional message after leaving the Nebraska volleyball team

Beason currently plays for the Atlanta Vibe - (Image via Getty)

Merritt Beason revealed what it meant to be a Husker in an emotional press conference before leaving the Nebraska volleyball team. Beason was an integral part of the Nebraska volleyball team, and served as team captain in her final two years.

Beason shared an emotional message on what it meant to be part of the Nebraska team in a press conference in November last year. In a video shared by Huskers Illustrated, Beason was visibly in tears and said (0:15 onwards):

"In simple words everything. These girls took me in at a time when to be quite honest, I hated volleyball. I didn't want to continue playing volleyball, I wasn't super confident in Meritt as a human being, and these girls and this coaching staff took me in and allowed me to flourish in who Meritt is and accepted me for who Meritt is and helped me find the love of volleyball again."

Merritt Beason left the Nebraska Volleyball team following the team's loss to Penn State in the NCAA Championships semifinals.

