Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shares major career update 

Nebraska Volleyball's Merritt Beason shared a major career update after the conclusion of the NCAA Volleyball season. The American athlete would be taking over as the head coach of her alma mater, Gardendale High School's volleyball team.

Ad

Beason recently turned pro and joined the Atlanta Vibe in the Pro Volleyball Federation. She was also a part of the Pro Volleyball Federation's first-ever All-Star game and expressed her elation on receiving the opportunity to be a part of an event that pioneered a change in the women's sports space.

Amid great developments at her professional forefront, Merritt Beason recently shared an update about taking up a new role as she returned to her High School. The official account of her high school expressed their excitement as they welcomed Beason back to the campus as the new head coach of the GHS Volleyball team.

Ad

Trending

The post revealed how Beason played an integral role that contributed to the success of the program as a player and expressed their confidence in her to take it to the next level as the coach.

"We are ecstatic to welcome back Gardendale High School Alumnus, Merritt Beason! Coach Beason will take over as the head coach for GHS Volleyball! Coach Beason has continued to serve Gardendale even after graduating from GHS. Coach Beason was key to the success of this program as a player and we know her prowess can take this program to the next level!" read the post.

Ad

Ad

Merritt Beason on featuring in the Pro Volleyball league's first ever All-Star Games

Merritt Beason competes in the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason spoke about featuring in the first-ever edition of the Pro Volleyball Federation's All-Star Game in an interview with USA Volleyball. The American athlete expressed her elation at being a part of such an event which will have a huge impact on women's sports and the future of volleyball in general.

Ad

Moreover, she expressed how playing on a national media network like CBS will be a huge opportunity to promote the sport to a wider audience.

"I'm really excited and I think its going to be really really fun and obviously again it's going to be a big stepping stone in the growth of volleyball here in the US. For us to have the ability to play here on a National network like CBS is insane and such a huge opportunity. And I know myself and a lot of the other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like volleyball is such a cool sport. Like you guys need to watch it's entertaining!" she said.

Ad

Furthermore, she revealed that she believed that the event would be a stepping stone in the rise in the popularity of Volleyball in America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback