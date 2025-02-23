Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason makes her feelings known after making an appearance in her first Pro Volleyball All Star Game

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason expressed her elation after participating in the first-ever Pro Volleyball All-Star Game. The match featured some of the best volleyball players in the Pro Volleyball Federation and was held at the Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

The American athlete turned pro after representing the Nebraska Volleyball team in her NCAA career and joined the Atlanta Vibe. She expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever pro volleyball all-star match and revealed how the event marked another stepping stone for the future of women's volleyball in the United States of America.

Merritt Beason took to Instagram to share some of the highlights of her appearance in the All-Star Game. The American volleyball player penned a message of gratitude and thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the event.

"First EVER pro vb all-star match!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ What??!!! So grateful for the opportunity to be apart of the 1st pro volleyball all-star match. Yet another stepping stone for women’s volleyball 😼 @realprovb," she wrote.

Merritt Beason on the impact of the first edition of the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Game

Merritt Beason and Rebekah Allick at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason spoke about the impact of the All-Star Game in an interview with USA Volleyball. The former Nebraska Volleyball player expressed how the event will give them a big stage and in turn help the sport to reach a wider audience.

Moreover, she expressed her excitement at being able to compete in the first edition of the event. Beason revealed how the All-Star game will play a pivotal role in helping the rise of volleyball in the United States.

"I'm really excited and I think its going to be really really fun and obviously again it's going to be a big stepping stone for volleyball here in the US. For us to have the ability to play here on a National network like CBS is insanse and such a huge opportunity. And I know myself and a lot of the other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like Volleyball is such a cool sport. Like you guys need to watch it it's entertaining!" she said.

"But a lot of people haven't had the opportunity to see and to watch. To be a part of the first ever All star game is really really special but to also have the opportunity to be on a National network is really really special and I think again it is just another stepping stone in the growth of Volleyball," she added.

The former Nebraska Volleyball player expressed her elation about being a part of the sport that is currently on the rise and hoped to inspire the upcoming generations of athletes with her pursuits on the court.

