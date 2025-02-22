"Big stepping stone for volleyball"- Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason makes her feelings known about being part of first All-Star Match

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason expressed her thoughts about participating in the inaugural Volleyball All-Star Match featuring some of the best players in the country. The All-Star Match organized by the Pro Volleyball Federation is scheduled on Saturday, February 22, at the Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

After putting forward great performances for the Nebraska Volleyball team in her NCAA career, Merritt Beason turned pro and joined the Atlanta Vibe. The 21-year-old athlete became emotional when it was announced that she would participate in the Pro Volleyball Federation's first-ever All-Star Match.

Beason spoke about receiving the opportunity during her appearance in the USA Volleyball show and revealed how she was elated to be a part of the All-Star Match. She highlighted how the All-Star Match will positively impact the growth of volleyball in the United States as it will help the sport reach a wider audience.

"I'm really excited and I think its going to be really really fun and obviously again it's going to be a big stepping stone for volleyball here in the US. For us to have the ability to play here on a National network like CBS is insanse and such a huge opportunity. And I know myself and a lot of the other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like Volleyball is such a cool sport. Like you guys need to watch it it's entertaining!" she said.

"But a lot of people haven't had the opportunity to see and to watch. To be a part of the first ever All star game is really really special but to also have the opportunity to be on a National network is really really special and I think again it is just another stepping stone in the growth of Volleyball," she added.

Merritt Beason on being a part of the Nebraska Volleyball team and turning pro

Merritt Beason competes for Nebraska Volleyball in the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

During her training camp at the Atlanta Vibe, Merritt Beason opened up about being a part of the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American volleyball player expressed how the sport is very popular in Nebraska and competing in such an environment gave her a boost to propel further the sport.

Beason revealed she was grateful for receiving the opportunity to compete as a pro athlete.

"Yeah I think obviously volleyball is a huge thing in Nebraska and we both got the opportunity to experience that and so just having the opportunity to play here in the States and continue that growth is just so exciting to be a part of," she said.

Furthermore, Beason expressed being a part of a sport in its growing stages is exciting, and she hoped to witness a rise in voleyball's popularity in the future.

