Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason shares highlights of her life weeks after LOVB All star game

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason recently shared highlights of her recent adventures, including the LOVB All-Star Game, which was held on February 22, 2025. The athlete is currently playing for the team Atlanta Vibe.

Beason and her team recently concluded their inaugural League One Volleyball Championships campaign, as they were unable to advance beyond the semi-final round, which took place on Friday, April 11. They competed against LOVB Austin but fell short of qualifying for the finals as their opponent dominated the match with a score of 3-2 (21-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-10, 16-14).

Most recently, Beason shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her life in the past few weeks. In the first slide of the post, she was seen getting ready, seemingly for an event, and the next slide showed her relaxing in the sun with her dog. The next few pictures showcased pictures of scenic views and a photo with another volleyball player, Marlie Monserez.

These updates were followed by a picture of her and her teammates on the volleyball court. The post's caption read:

"Whole lotta life."

The former Nebraska volleyball player recently shared a major career update: she is taking over as the head coach of her alma mater, Gardenale High School's volleyball team.

Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason opened up about being a part of the LOVB All-Star Match

The PVF All-Star match was held between Team Shondell and Team Collier on February 22 at Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis. The former Nebraska volleyball player, Merritt Beason, was part of Team Shondell, who bested the team coached by Michelle Collier with a score of 58-47.

A few days ahead of this match, Beason made her feelings known about being a part of the first-ever edition of the Pro Volleyball Federation's All-Star Game in an interview with USA Volleyball. Ecstatic about competing in this event, she said that it would have a huge impact on women's sports.

She further said that playing on a national network like CBS was a huge opportunity for all the women players.

"I'm really excited and I think its going to be really really fun and obviously again it's going to be a big stepping stone in the growth of volleyball here in the US. For us to have the ability to play here on a National network like CBS is insane and such a huge opportunity. And I know myself and a lot of the other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like volleyball is such a cool sport. Like you guys need to watch it's entertaining!" Former Nebraska volleyball player said.

Merritt Beason concluded her journey with the Nebraska volleyball team after the 2024 NCAA season.

