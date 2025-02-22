  • home icon
PVF All-star match 2025: How to watch, schedule, tv channel, live streaming, complete rosters and more

By Nancy Singh
Modified Feb 22, 2025 16:12 GMT
Vegas Thrill have five players who will represent at Pro Volleyball All Star Match 2025. Credits - Instagram/ vegasthrill
Vegas Thrill have five players who will represent at Pro Volleyball All Star Match 2025. Credits - Instagram/ vegasthrill

The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) is one of the leading professional volleyball leagues in the United States and was founded in 2022. The league's first season was held in 2024, and it is a new women's pro volleyball league with eight active teams, with two new teams on their way. The inaugural PVF All-Star match will be hosted by former NBA star Jalen Rose and Olympic champion Shawn Johnson East.

This event has a list of star-studded athletes, including Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller, and more, who will be competing for Team Shondell. The other side, team Collier, will be featuring players such as Morgan Hentz, Sydney Hilley, and more.

Most of the players, such as Merritt Beason turned pro this year after being a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team for the NCAA season. After Nebraska's loss to Penn State in the semifinals in 2024, Beason joined Atlanta Vibe after turning pro and made her pro debut against the Omaha Supernovas.

Here is everything that you need to know about the PVG All-Star match, including where it can be watched and all the players involved in this match.

How to watch the PVF All-Star Match

The PVF All-Star Match will broadcast nationally on CBS. Along with this, it will also stream on platforms like Paramount+ and Fubo, which provide a free trial period for all the new users. Adding to the list, you can also watch the match on Direct TV Stream, Hulu+ and Live TV.

When will the PVF All Star Match be held?

The showdown between Team Shondell and Team Collier will be held on February 22, Saturday, at Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis. It will start at 1:30 p.m. (ET), 11:30 p.m. (CT).

The roster for the 2025 PVF All-Star Match

All the eight teams are made in two rosters with 12 players in them, which will be coached by Dave Shondell and Michelle Collier.

Players included in Team Shondell are:

  1. Merritt Beason
  2. Kaz Brown
  3. Alisha Childress
  4. Camila Gomez
  5. Pornpun Guedparoo
  6. Khori Louis
  7. Charitie Luper
  8. Leketor Member-meneg
  9. Brooke Nuneviller
  10. Berkeley Oblad
  11. Carli Snyder
  12. Azhani Tealer
  13. Shara Venegas

Players of Team Collier are:

  1. Brittany Abercrombie
  2. Adora Anae
  3. Megan Courtney-Lush
  4. Leah Edmond
  5. Marin Grote
  6. Camryn Hannah
  7. Morgan Hentz
  8. Sydney Hilley
  9. Kaitlyn Hord
  10. Hannah Maddux
  11. Kylie Murr
  12. August Raskie
  13. Ronika Ston

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
