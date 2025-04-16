Lexi Rodriguez shares a heartfelt message for Nebraska Volleyball fans after winning the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez made history as the first Nebraska volleyball player to receive the coveted AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which is given to the best player in the United States at the collegiate or Olympic level. The former Husker acknowledged her joy and sent a heartfelt letter to Nebraska volleyball fans for their support throughout the years.
The 21-year-old joined great athletes like Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, and Peyton Manning by receiving the prestigious medal. In her speech, the American athlete expressed her gratitude for the tremendous distinction and stated that it was an honor for her to represent the Nebraska Volleyball team as an NCAA player.
Rodriguez went on to thank her coaches and teammates for their support and belief in her throughout her time as a Husker.
"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them," she said.
Furthermore, Lexi Rodriguez shared a special message for Nebraska Volleyball fans and lauded their enthusiasm while watching the team compete and expressed her gratitude for receiving so much support from them even during tough times.
"I'm grateful, and I want to say thank you to the whole state of Nebraska because if you've ever heard of Nebraska Volleyball, you know that the fans are pretty crazy, but they're amazing, and their support was also just so incredible to have," she added.
Lexi Rodriguez on representing the Nebraska Volleyball team
Lexi Rodriguez posted an emotional video on her official Instagram account as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team. The 21-year-old decided to turn pro and joined LOVB Omaha after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball season.
She reflected on her time as a Husker and revealed how one of her biggest dreams of winning the National Championship was not fulfilled; however, she was grateful for her experience of playing for the Nebraska Volleyball team.
"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program. Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself," she said.
She hoped to continue to make her fans proud as she stepped into her professional career as a volleyball player.