Lexi Rodriguez shares a heartfelt message for Nebraska Volleyball fans after winning the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez made history as the first Nebraska volleyball player to receive the coveted AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which is given to the best player in the United States at the collegiate or Olympic level. The former Husker acknowledged her joy and sent a heartfelt letter to Nebraska volleyball fans for their support throughout the years.

Ad

The 21-year-old joined great athletes like Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, and Peyton Manning by receiving the prestigious medal. In her speech, the American athlete expressed her gratitude for the tremendous distinction and stated that it was an honor for her to represent the Nebraska Volleyball team as an NCAA player.

Rodriguez went on to thank her coaches and teammates for their support and belief in her throughout her time as a Husker.

Ad

Trending

"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them," she said.

Ad

Furthermore, Lexi Rodriguez shared a special message for Nebraska Volleyball fans and lauded their enthusiasm while watching the team compete and expressed her gratitude for receiving so much support from them even during tough times.

"I'm grateful, and I want to say thank you to the whole state of Nebraska because if you've ever heard of Nebraska Volleyball, you know that the fans are pretty crazy, but they're amazing, and their support was also just so incredible to have," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez on representing the Nebraska Volleyball team

Lexi Rodriguez and Nebraska Volleyball team at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez posted an emotional video on her official Instagram account as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team. The 21-year-old decided to turn pro and joined LOVB Omaha after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball season.

Ad

She reflected on her time as a Husker and revealed how one of her biggest dreams of winning the National Championship was not fulfilled; however, she was grateful for her experience of playing for the Nebraska Volleyball team.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program. Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself," she said.

Ad

She hoped to continue to make her fans proud as she stepped into her professional career as a volleyball player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More