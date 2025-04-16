Complete list of Lexi Rodriguez's biggest honors as NCAA player for Nebraska Volleyball ft. AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez is one of the best collegiate players in Nebraska women's volleyball history, with a school record of 1,897 digs. Following the final season of her collegiate career in 2024, she was named the AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner, making her the first Nebraska volleyball player to win it.

Rodgriguez joined the Huskers in 2021 and has set several school records across four seasons. During her freshman year, she set the Nebraska freshman record for total digs (524) and digs per set (4.33), earning AVCA National Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The libero was at her best as a sophomore yet again, leading the Huskers to a nation-leading .128 opponent hitting percentage with 4.26 digs per set. She was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team and secured a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection and AVCA All-Region honoree for the second consecutive year.

Rodriguez continued her dominance as a junior and led the Huskers to a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage for the second year in a row with 3.60 digs per set. She also posted 150 set assists and 15 service aces and was named to the AVCA All-America First Team. She also became the fifth player in Big Ten history to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year twice.

The 22-year-old averaged 3.88 digs per set with 127 set assists and 17 service aces in 2024. She was the finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year and a Honda Sport Award for Volleyball while becoming the first-ever libero named AVCA Region Player of the Year.

Here's a comprehensive look at Lexi Rodriguez's top honors as a Husker:

AAU Sullivan Award 2025

3x Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

4x AVCA All-American

4x All-Big Ten selection

3x Academic All-American

AVCA Region Player of the Year.2024

Lexi Rodriguez now plays professional volleyball for LOVB Omaha

After wrapping up her stellar four-year career at the University of Nebraska, Lexi Rodriguez signed for League One Volleyball's LOVB Omaha for the inaugural season. She was joined by other former Huskers on the squad, and the team finished as runner-ups in the inaugural season behind LOVB Austin.

Rodriguez ended the season with 37 digs, an 82.2 hitting percentage, and five assists. While these numbers seem a big drop from her college production, Rodriguez wasn't much in action in the first half of the season.

