Ex-Nebraska Volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr channel ‘Gossip Girl’ dreams in New York

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr lived their ‘Gossip Girl’ dreams during a New York getaway. This came after Rodriguez’s 2025 season with pro team LOVB Omaha ended as the team finished runner-up to Austin, who won the inaugural League One Volleyball title.

Ad

It was Rodriguez’s first year as a professional volleyball player, having signed with LOVB’s Omaha team in December 2024 after concluding her collegiate career with Nebraska Volleyball. For the LOVB Omaha, although she wasn’t a regular feature with Justine Wong-Orantes serving as the primary libero, Rodriguez still made her presence felt during the time she competed for them.

After LOVB Omaha's final match of the league, which ended in heartbreak with a loss in the championship game, she traveled to New York to spend some time off in the city, where she was joined by Kennedi Orr, her former teammate. Orr shared a picture of their visit, with Rodriguez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the background on her Instagram story, captioning the post:

Ad

Trending

“Living our gossip girls dreams"

Screenshot of Kennedi Orr’s Instagram story. Credits - @kennediorr

This suggests that 'Gossip Girl' dreams may indicate exploring New York in an exciting way, feeling glamorous, and living a lifestyle portrayed in the TV show.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lexi Rodriguez also shared glimpses of her time in the city featuring Orr and Times Square in her highlights. Take a look at the glimpses here -

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez’s Instagram story. Credits - lexi.rodriguez__

While Rodriguez was occupied with a competitive schedule, Orr visited Saint-Martin-Boulogne in France a few weeks earlier and has been enjoying some time off since her stint at Nebraska ended.

Ad

Kennedi Orr pens heartfelt note for former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Lexi Rodriguez on her birthday

Lexi Rodriguez #1 of LOVB Omaha warms up (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/LOVB/Getty Images)

Kennedi Orr wrote a heartfelt note for former teammate Lexi Rodriguez on her 22nd birthday. Both Orr and Rodriguez played their final tournament for the Nebraska Volleyball program at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the team, unfortunately, bowed out in the semi-finals. Sharing the note on her Instagram, Orr captioned the post:

Ad

“Happy birthday superstar🌟 i’m so incredibly grateful that i get to know you, hopefully we’re plane buddies in every lifetime <3”

Ad

Rodriguez reacted to this touching note by Orr, writing:

“Omg the caption 🥹🥹 i literally love you so much keena, my plane body and best friend always 🫶🏼🫶🏼”

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez’s comment. Credits - IG/ kennediorr

The post also garnered reactions from ex-teammates Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger. Notably, Rodriguez celebrated her 22nd birthday with Orr, Husker basketball players Kendall Moriarty and Kendall Coley, and friend Taylor Colvert, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More