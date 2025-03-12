Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares glimpses of her 22nd birthday featuring fellow ex-husker Kennedi Orr

Lexi Rodriguez, a former Nebraska player who recently turned 22, shared a few moments from her birthday celebrations on social media. The photos featured her fellow ex-husker Kennedi Orr.

The post featured the volleyball player with her friends, enjoying an outing at a restaurant. Notably, Rodriguez was seen holding a '22' numbered balloon.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on March 11, 2025, writing:

"Nothing new, just 22 🤭"

Lexi Rodriguez finished her Huskers career in 2024 as the program’s all-time leader in digs with a tally of 1,897. She earned Big Ten Libero of the Year for the third time and became the first libero to be named AVCA Region Player of the Year. Rodriguez was a finalist for both the AVCA National Player of the Year and the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball. Additionally, she received first-team AVCA All-America and All-Big Ten honors.

Furthermore, Rodriguez started all 36 matches, maintaining an average of 3.88 digs per set. Notably, she achieved 22 digs on two occasions, one of which was during the NCAA Regional Semifinal victory against No. 23 Dayton. The 22-year-old also earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. In Nebraska’s 3-0 regional final sweep of No. 7 Wisconsin, she contributed 17 digs. Additionally, she was selected for the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

Lexi Rodriguez reflects on friendship during her time at Nebraska Volleyball

Lexi Rodgriguez at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

In an interview with Huskers Illustrated in November 2024, Lexi Rodriguez described her senior year as a bittersweet experience. She noted that while she was happy with her achievements with her teammates, she also felt sad knowing her time in the program was coming to an end.

During the interview, the former Nebraska player also talked about her top matches in the 2024 season. She also expressed her appreciation for the friendships she built throughout the program.

The interviewer asked her:

"What comes to mind when you think about each of your fellow seniors?" (1:45 onwards)

Rodriguez responded by saying:

"They are my best friends. Lindsay and Kenna have been here from the start, so just so much growth with them. And so, many memories with them and then Merritt and Leila were perfect additions to this historic program."

Lexi Rodriguez completed her senior season at Nebraska in December 2024, following which she joined LOBV Omaha.

