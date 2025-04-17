"Miss you like crazy"- Former Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt message for Merritt Beason on latter's birthday

Former Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez recently penned a heartfelt note for her fellow teammate Merritt Beason as the latter celebrated her 22nd birthday on April 16, 2025. Beason joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a sophomore, having competed in her first two collegiate years in Florida, while Rodriguez was part of the Cornhusker squad starting in 2021, her freshman year.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in child, youth, and family studies alongside Rodriguez, who pursued a degree in advertising and public relations. During her collegiate career with the Huskers, Beason earned her third consecutive AVCA All-Region honor.

On her birthday, her fellow former teammate, Rodriguez, expressed her love for the outside hitter. Sharing a picture from one of the Huskers' faceoffs on her Instagram story, Nebraska volleyball's former libero wrote:

"Happy Merb day," Rodriguez wrote. "So blessed to know such an amazing human."

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram story.

"So blessed I was able to be your teammate," Rodriguez added in another story. "Couldn't think of a better person to have by my side the past 2 years. I love you 4ever, Merby. Miss you like crazy."

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram story.

Beason, who turned pro and joined the Atlanta Vibe to compete in the Pro Volleyball Federation matches, was also selected to compete on Team Shondell for the inaugural match of the PVF All-Star game.

Former Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez expresses her gratitude after winning the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha at a match against LOVB in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Former Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the New York Athletic Club, joining the legendary list of Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis, Joyner-Kersee, Caitlyn Clark, and Simone Biles. She was honored with the prestigious award for her incredible career with the Huskers, which she concluded as the program's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. Rodriguez thanked her former team and attributed her successful career to them.

"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them," she said.

Notably, Rodriguez became the first Nebraska volleyball player to win the coveted award.

