"Maisie Boesiger has really improved"- Coach Dani Busboom Kelly praises Nebraska Volleyball player’s growth as athlete and teammate

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the growth of Maisie Boesiger both as an athlete and as a teammate following her brief appearance in the program’s match against Stanford, where she was subbed into the game. Boesiger is in her final season with the Huskers and earned her bachelor’s degree in Advertising &amp; Public Relations in May of this year.The Huskers comfortably defeated Stanford 3-0, with scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14. The win followed their 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve.Following Nebraska Volleyball’s dominant victory, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly was asked about Maisie Boesiger’s role in the game and her overall growth. In her first year leading the Cornhuskers, Kelly spoke highly of Boesiger, saying (from 4:13 onwards):“She’s a great teammate from what I’ve known of her over the past four years. She’s been a great teammate and she’s really improved. I think not only did she earn it from being a great teammate and a great person, but she also earned it with her play.”She also talked about Maisie’s performance against Stanford, adding:“It was great to see her come in ice cold, get them out of system three times in a row, and then, going up against their best server, she nailed a pass. At that point, you just kind of say, ‘Let’s leave her in there,’ because she can perform in those big moments.”The Nebraska Volleyball team is next set to play Lipscomb volleyball team in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 29, Friday. This will also be their first away fixture of the season, having played first two games at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska.Maisie Boesiger’s sister Malorie announces commitment to Nebraska VolleyballWhile this will be the final year for Maisie Boesiger, her sister Malorie announced her commitment to Nebraska Volleyball as part of the Class of 2027 in June 2025. In an Instagram post, she shared her excitement about taking the next step in her career, writing:“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my academic and volleyball career!!! First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love and glorify Him...I’m staying home!!! GO BIG RED❤️❤️❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also expressed gratitude to her family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported her along the way, sharing that she now has the chance to fulfill her dream of playing for the Huskers.Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Merritt Beason, Campbell Flynn, Teraya Sigler, Rebekah Allick and Leyla Blackwell were among the current and former Huskers who congratulated Malorie and sent their love on her life update.