Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: How and where to watch, live streaming details, full squad and probable starting lineup

The AVCA First Serve clash between Nebraska Volleyball and Stanford Cardinals is set to take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams are coming to this match after victories in their first encounters.

Ad

While the Huskers, under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, defeated Pittsburgh by a margin of 3-1, the Cardinals also defeated Florida 3-1. Notably, the Cardinals have been the dominating side in the head-to-head clashes between these two teams and lead the h2h battle 12-8.

However, with the form and talent pool the Huskers have shown in recent years, it won't be a walk in the park for Stanford on Sunday. On that note, let's know more about the streaming details and squad depths of both these sides.

Ad

Trending

Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: How to watch and live streaming

The AVCA First Serve clash between the Huskers and Stanford Cardinals will start around 2:30 PM CDT at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fans can enjoy the live action of the event through several platforms, such as ESPN, where it will be telecast. ESPN+ will also provide live streaming of the event for this clash between two top-tier volleyball sides.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: Squads of the teams and possible lineups

Stanford Cardinals:

Anna Pringle, Defensive specialist

Reese Dunkle, Middle blocker

Jordyn Harvey, Opposite hitter

Koko Kirsch, Defensive specialist

Julia Blyashov, Outside hitter

Kaci Demaria, Outside hitter

Sidney Duncan, Middle blocker

Spencer Etzler, Libero

Logan Tusher, Setter

Lizzy Andrew, Middle blocker

Elia Rubin, Outside hitter

Malyssa Cawa, Defensive specialist

Ipar Kurt, Outside hitter

Logan Parks, Setter

Ekira Sayer, Middle blocker

Taylor Yu, Setter

Zaria Queen, Outside hitter

Ad

Possible lineup: Julia Blyashov (OH), Lizzy Andrew (MB), Elia Rubin (OH), Ekira Sayer (MB), Logan Parks (Setter), Taylor Yu (Setter)

Nebraska Volleyball:

Harper Murray, OH

Taylor Landfair, OH

Bergen Reilly, Setter

Keri Leimbach, Defensive specialist

Allie Sczech, Opposite hitter

Laney Choboy, Defensive specialist

Teraya Sigler, Outside hitter

Andi Jackson, Middle blocker

Skyler Piecer, OH

Ryan Hunter, OH

Virginia Adriano, Opposite hitter

Rebekah Allick, Middle blocker

Campbell Flynn, Setter

Olivia Mauch, Defensive specialist

Manaia Ogbechie, Defensive specialist

Kenna Cogill, Middle blocker

Possible lineup: Harper Murray (OH), Andi Jackson (MB), Bergen Reilly (Setter), Rebekah Allick (MB), Laney Choboy (DS), Virginia Adriano (OH)

Ad

Who were the top performers for Nebraska Volleyball in their clash against Pittsburgh?

The match between the Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers saw several top performances, especially from the experienced campaigners on the side. Rebekah Allick was one of the major defensive blocks for the Huskers and racked up 7 blocks, while Taylor Landfair had 8.

Harper Murray also produced an impressive performance during the team's season-opener and concluded the match with 15 kills, while Andi Jackson complemented well with 10. Freshman Virginia Adriano also chipped in with 6 kills during the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More