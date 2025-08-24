Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: How and where to watch, live streaming details, full squad and probable starting lineup

The AVCA First Serve clash between Nebraska Volleyball and Stanford Cardinals is set to take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams are coming to this match after victories in their first encounters.
While the Huskers, under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, defeated Pittsburgh by a margin of 3-1, the Cardinals also defeated Florida 3-1. Notably, the Cardinals have been the dominating side in the head-to-head clashes between these two teams and lead the h2h battle 12-8.
However, with the form and talent pool the Huskers have shown in recent years, it won't be a walk in the park for Stanford on Sunday. On that note, let's know more about the streaming details and squad depths of both these sides.
Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: How to watch and live streaming
The AVCA First Serve clash between the Huskers and Stanford Cardinals will start around 2:30 PM CDT at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fans can enjoy the live action of the event through several platforms, such as ESPN, where it will be telecast. ESPN+ will also provide live streaming of the event for this clash between two top-tier volleyball sides.
Nebraska Volleyball vs Stanford: Squads of the teams and possible lineups
Stanford Cardinals:
- Anna Pringle, Defensive specialist
- Reese Dunkle, Middle blocker
- Jordyn Harvey, Opposite hitter
- Koko Kirsch, Defensive specialist
- Julia Blyashov, Outside hitter
- Kaci Demaria, Outside hitter
- Sidney Duncan, Middle blocker
- Spencer Etzler, Libero
- Logan Tusher, Setter
- Lizzy Andrew, Middle blocker
- Elia Rubin, Outside hitter
- Malyssa Cawa, Defensive specialist
- Ipar Kurt, Outside hitter
- Logan Parks, Setter
- Ekira Sayer, Middle blocker
- Taylor Yu, Setter
- Zaria Queen, Outside hitter
Possible lineup: Julia Blyashov (OH), Lizzy Andrew (MB), Elia Rubin (OH), Ekira Sayer (MB), Logan Parks (Setter), Taylor Yu (Setter)
Nebraska Volleyball:
- Harper Murray, OH
- Taylor Landfair, OH
- Bergen Reilly, Setter
- Keri Leimbach, Defensive specialist
- Allie Sczech, Opposite hitter
- Laney Choboy, Defensive specialist
- Teraya Sigler, Outside hitter
- Andi Jackson, Middle blocker
- Skyler Piecer, OH
- Ryan Hunter, OH
- Virginia Adriano, Opposite hitter
- Rebekah Allick, Middle blocker
- Campbell Flynn, Setter
- Olivia Mauch, Defensive specialist
- Manaia Ogbechie, Defensive specialist
- Kenna Cogill, Middle blocker
Possible lineup: Harper Murray (OH), Andi Jackson (MB), Bergen Reilly (Setter), Rebekah Allick (MB), Laney Choboy (DS), Virginia Adriano (OH)
Who were the top performers for Nebraska Volleyball in their clash against Pittsburgh?
The match between the Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers saw several top performances, especially from the experienced campaigners on the side. Rebekah Allick was one of the major defensive blocks for the Huskers and racked up 7 blocks, while Taylor Landfair had 8.
Harper Murray also produced an impressive performance during the team's season-opener and concluded the match with 15 kills, while Andi Jackson complemented well with 10. Freshman Virginia Adriano also chipped in with 6 kills during the match.