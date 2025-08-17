Top 5 takeaways from Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match ft. Harper Murray and Andi Jackson's impressive performances

The Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match concluded on Saturday, August 16, at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska won this match 3-1 to take momentum into their opening game against Pittsburgh on August 22.

Ad

The Huskers' side saw a good mix of experienced players, such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick, and new signings such as Teraya Sigler, Virginia Adriano, and Allie Sczech under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

On the other hand, the alumni side was led by veterans such as Ally Batenhorst and Lauren Stivrins. On that note, let's know some of the major takeaways from this alumni game that featured some of the top Nebraska Volleyball stars, both from the current roster and alumni graduates.

Ad

Trending

#1. Harper Murray and Andi Jackson fire for Nebraska Volleyball in the attacking front

Murray and Jackson were the key players for Nebraska in the attacking line during this alumni game. While Murray registered 12 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs, and 1 block, Jackson complemented her well with 11 kills and 3 blocks to her name as they led their team to a victory.

Both players looked in sharp touch following their impressive outings at the Red-White scrimmages, where Jackson scored 9 kills while Murray had 15 kills. Jackson and Murray will move into their junior years in 2025 and will be crucial pieces going into the season.

Ad

#2. Bergen Reilly and Olivia Mauch impress with their defensive work

Reilly has been a utility player for Nebraska Volleyball during her years in the program and contributes immensely in both the defensive and offensive sections. During the alumni game, Reilly played her part efficiently with 8 digs and 2 blocks, while sophomore setter Olivia Mauch also contributed with 9 digs and an assist to her name.

Ad

#3. Teraya Sigler, Virginia Adriano, and other new Nebraska signings contribute to Nebraska Volleyball's victory against the alumni team

Freshman Sigler and Adriano showcased their skill set impressively during the alumni game and bagged 6 kills each to their name. Manaia Ogbechie also registered 6 kills in the game as the new signings showed great signs of form before the start of the official season.

Ad

Kenna Cogill and Campbell Flynn couldn't contribute a match and concluded the game with a kill and a dig, respectively.

#4. Ally Batenhorst and Lauren Stivrins led the Nebraska Volleyball alumni team

Former Huskers, Batenhorst, Stivrins, and Lindsay Krause were the major standout performers for the alumni side during the game. Batenhorst finished the game with 13 kills and 6 digs, while Krause and Stivrins had 12 kills, 8 digs, and 10 kills, respectively.

Ad

Jordan Larson and Leyla Blackwell also played their part with 8 and 4 kills, respectively, to their names. Larson also clinched 9 digs during the game.

#5. Kelly Natter and Bergen Reilly finished the match with the highest assists for their respective teams

Natter, a former Nebraska Volleyball setter and current assistant coach of the Huskers, showcased a superb display of her prowess during the game and clinched 46 assists to her name, which was the highest in the alumni lineup. Notably, the most experienced setter in the current roster, Reilly, was also not far behind in this case as she assisted 37 times during the game to go toe-to-toe with a veteran like Netter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More