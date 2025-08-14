Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match 2025: Which legendary players are back & everything we know so far about the rosters? Ticket guide and where to watch

The Nebraska Volleyball is looking to open the fall season on August 22, 2025, and before that, the players are ready to set the pace in an Alumni match-up on Saturday, August 16th at 6 PM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The current players will go against the former Huskers in what Dani Busboom Kelly believed would be 'more fun' for the fans.
Nebraska Volleyball was one win away from making it to the Championship finals in the past NCAA season, losing to defending champions Penn State. This season, the Huskers started strong with a dominant beach season and capped the spring season with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win over South Dakota State at Ord High School.
Last Saturday, at the John Cook arena, the players went head-on in the Red-White scrimmage with the Red team grabbing the first three sets before giving it away to the White team. Now, as the players head to the Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match, here's a look at some of the ex-players who are taking the court.
#1. Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson, considered one of the most decorated players of the USA volleyball team, served as the assistant coach of women's volleyball in her alma mater. As a player, she anchored the team to the national title in 2006 and recorded total of 1,600 kills and 1,410 digs in her collegiate career. Larson now plays in the League One Volleyball with LOVB Omaha.
#2. Kelly Hunter
Kelly Hunter, now Kelly Natter, had led the Nebraska Volleyball team to two title wins in 2015 and 2017. She joined the Huskers coaching staff in 2021 and has since been a fixture on the sidelines. Now mentoring defensive players and liberos, Hunter will join Larson in the Nebraska Alumni Volleyball Match.
#3. Lauren Stivrins
Lauren Stivrins, who made the All-America First team in 2018 and 2020, plays in League One Volleyball now. The middle blocker was present in the Red-White scrimmage in her alma mater in 2024 as well.
#4. Kenzie Maloney
Kenzie Maloney graduated from Nebraska after becoming an All-Big Ten libero after averaging 4.03 digs per set in 2018. She also made the AVCA All-Region First team and All-American Third team that year. She joined the Pro Volleyball Federation as a Player Relations Associate in the 2024 season.
#5. Lindsay Krause
Lindsay Krause, who played her senior season at Nebraska Volleyball last year, has a Big Ten player of the week in her resume. After NCAA, she was signed by the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation.
#6. Leyla Blackwell
Blackwell played at Nebraska after graduating from San Diego. She played 13 matches and earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship award in 2024.
#7. Ally Batenhorst
Ally Batenhorst graduated from Nebraska with a degree in communcation studies in 2024 before tranferring to USC. She also played indoor volleyball and with the PVF but now announced partnership with Sara Hughes for beach volleyball.
The Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match - Tickets and where to watch
As Nebraska Volleyball gears up to step into the regular season on August 22, 2025, fans have an opportunity to catch glimpses of their favorite alumnis in Linclon.
Fans can purchases tickets with best deals on StubHub. Nebraska Public Media, that broadcasted the scrimmage, will also stream the Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match.